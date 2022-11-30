Umicore

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has successively crossed the statutory threshold of 5% for the total of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments, downwards - on November, 24th 2022 - and then upwards - on November, 28th 2022.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 28 November 2022 30 November 2022 4.53 % 0.53 % 5.06 % 24 November 2022 28 November 2022 4.45 % 0.52 % 4.98 %





The most recent notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: November 30 th 2022

Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 28 th 2022

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights









The previous notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: November 28 th 2022

Date on which the threshold is crossed: November 24 th 2022

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





