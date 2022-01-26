Umicore - Transparency notification by Norges Bank
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Norges Bank has recently notified Umicore that it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% for the total of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments.
Summary of the moves:
Date on which the threshold was crossed
Date of notification
Direct voting rights after the transaction
Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
Total
21 January 2022
24 January 2022
3.38%
0.04%
3.42%
The most recent notification contains the following information:
Date of notification: 24 January 2022
Date on which the threshold is crossed: 21 January 2022
Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 3%
Notification by: Norges Bank
Denominator: 246,400,000
Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification details:
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.
For more information
Investor Relations
Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 72 21 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com
Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com
