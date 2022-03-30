U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,621.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,167.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,215.00
    -22.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,129.20
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.23
    +1.99 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.40
    +10.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    +0.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.73 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9390
    -0.9270 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,394.88
    -162.39 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.95
    +4.58 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.25
    +64.11 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Umit Ciftci Named Regional Business Development Manager for Turkey

Cryogenic Industries
·1 min read
Cryogenic Industries
Cryogenic Industries

TEMECULA, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Umit Ciftci has been named Regional Business Development Manager for Turkey and the surrounding areas.

Based in Istanbul Turkey, he will be responsible for the Group’s full product line, and will report to Ole Jensen, NCE&IG GmbH Germany.

Umit received a degree in Management Engineering, which provided a solid background in engineering as well as business and finance. He has over 25 years of experience in Compressed Air working at various positions including sales engineer, marketing and business line manager in Turkey and Business Development Manager in UAE for Atlas Copco.

“Umit’s experience, as well as market and industry knowledge will be of great benefit to NCEIG GmbH, as we work to develop the potential opportunities in this market. We look forward to his positive contributions,” according to Ole Jensen, Vice President NCEIG Europe.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.” One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at le

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 9.7%. Sea Limited announced yesterday that Shopee, its e-commerce arm, would cease operations in India. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Mark Goodridge has weighed in on the move, viewing the decision as "a clear positive."

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) shares were both briefly halted for volatility on Tuesday morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 billion bond payment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", says Western measures amount to "economic war".

  • Micron Stock Is Rallying. Earnings and the Outlook Were Strong.

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology saw strength across its business, with revenue up 25% in the latest quarter.

  • Vietnam's VinFast to invest $2B in North Carolina EV factory

    VinFast, the Vietnamese automaker under Vingroup, said Tuesday it will build its first U.S. factory in North Carolina, part of the company's previously stated plans to invest and expand in the country. The automotive newcomer said it will spend about $2 billion in the first phase of construction of the 1,976-acre North Carolina factory and will continue to invest in future phases. VinFast plans to produce two passenger vehicles at the factory as well as electric buses, batteries for electric vehicles and ancillary industries for suppliers.

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Bet in China’s Magic Leap Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a $60 million investment in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, joining rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. to stake a claim in the future of the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passe