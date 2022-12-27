U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

UMortgage Caps Their 1500% Growth Year with 4 Major Additions

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a national mortgage platform, is closing out 2022 the same way they spent much of the year—with exponential growth. Just this month, the platform brought on mortgage broker icon, Todd Bitter, as Chief Sales Officer to its Executive Leadership team, acquired Dallas-based NXT Mortgage, onboarded top-producing brokers Breon Price— the number one ranked broker in Ohio—and Chad Curtin, sending shockwaves throughout the mortgage industry.

NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)
NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)

The innovative mortgage platform made a concerted effort throughout the year to enhance its Executive Leadership team with highly experienced individuals from different pockets of the finance and mortgage industry. Just in 2022, UMortgage added 4 industry veterans and promoted another 2 to its executive leadership team.

UMortgage hired individuals with high-level experience from other big players in the industry, including Guaranteed Rate, American Financial Resources, Homepoint, and United Wholesale Mortgage.

"In order to maintain our people-focused vision while we scaled, we had to build an experienced leadership team," claimed Casa. "That leadership was paramount in driving the growth of UMortgage and attracting the most talented loan originators within the industry."

Last week, UMortgage broke news that it had acquired NXT Mortgage. After being founded by Marine Corps veteran, Tyler Hodgson, NXT quickly shook ground within the mortgage industry. In 2020 and 2021, the brokerage was named one of America's fastest-growing private companies by INC 5000.

Directly following the acquisition, UMortgage announced that it attracted a Motto Mortgage branch led by Price and an NRL Mortgage branch led by Curtin–bringing more than 65 new employees to UMortgage in a three-week span.

These major additions signal an investment into the lending platform built by President & CEO, Anthony Casa, in 2020. The platform enters the calendar year with nearly 300 loan originators on its roster—more than a 1,500% increase since the beginning of 2022.

If you'd like to learn more about the UMortgage platform and how it's creating a better path for brokers to originate, for buyers to borrow, and for real estate agents to offer better client experiences, sign up for the weekly UMortgage Discovery Meeting, Thursdays at 2pm ET.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a nationally licensed mortgage platform which helps Loan Originators grow their business and create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. Each LO can scale with a large portfolio of lenders available at their fingertips, cutting edge technology, and dedicated Operations support with clear communication through each step of the loan.

Media Contact:
Greg Mays
media@umortgage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umortgage-caps-their-1500-growth-year-with-4-major-additions-301709839.html

SOURCE UMortgage

