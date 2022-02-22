U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

UMortgage Hosting Week-Long Financial Literacy Program to Boost Consumer Education

·3 min read

Inaugural program a key pillar of company's mission to power financial literacy nationwide

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage, a fast-growing national mortgage company, will be hosting its inaugural Financial Literacy Week program from Monday, March 28Sunday, April 3. The week-long program is a major initiative of the nationwide mortgage lender, which has prioritized financial literacy as a key pillar of the service it provides borrowers nationwide.

NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)
NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)

The program kicks off Financial Literacy Month, a nationally recognized campaign that takes place each April to bring awareness to the need for more financial education in schools and for adults.

"Most educational systems in America from elementary school through college are putting people at a disadvantage by not making any sort of dedicated financial education courses a requisite part of their curriculum," said Anthony Casa, Chief Executive Officer of UMortgage. "Whether it's learning about homeownership or retirement, most people don't have access to this curriculum until the time has either come or it's passed - for us, that's a big deal. Our goal at UMortgage is to help fill in those gaps and power a greater sense of financial literacy amongst consumers throughout the country, especially people in underserved markets."

As part of its Financial Literacy Week program, UMortgage will host four sessions per day, covering a broad range of topics that include investing, designing a career with money in mind, student loans, and several others. The program was built to include, and extend beyond, homebuying and mortgage-related topics to provide an immersive and well-rounded education.

Training in each topic area will be provided by members of the UMortgage Learning & Development team, as well as subject matter experts from relevant industries, including GradFin, a student loan provider. Courses will be online and accessible to people of all ages and in every state.

UMortgage's consistent dedication to powering financial literacy for the borrowers it serves is evident in its mortgage industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) - a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on the likelihood of respondents to refer friends and family to a company, product or service. The company currently holds a 93 NPS rating on a spectrum from -100 to 100.

For more information on the courses that will be offered, and to register online, visit umortgage.com/financial-literacy-week.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a purpose-driven mortgage company committed to serving their Loan Originators and community at large. Each Loan Originator offers consumers the personalized touch of working with a Broker in their backyard while maintaining the support and resources of a nationally licensed company. Licensed nationwide, they are trailblazing a path in the mortgage industry that is streamlined, modernized, and values-driven. For more information, visit umortgage.com or email media@umortgage.com.

Media Contact:

Corie Meredith
media@umortgage.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umortgage-hosting-week-long-financial-literacy-program-to-boost-consumer-education-301486835.html

SOURCE UMortgage

