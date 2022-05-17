U.S. markets close in 3 hours

UMPQUA BANK EXPANDS MIDDLE MARKET BANKING DIVISION TO COLORADO

·3 min read
Hires banking executive Shawn J. Thompson to build Colorado team as part of Mountain West expansion

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), today announced the expansion of its middle market banking division into Colorado with the addition of Shawn J. Thompson as market director. One of Colorado's leading banking executives, Thompson brings more than 25 years of experience building high-performing teams and advising some of Colorado's most prominent mid-size companies.

Shawn Thompson, Market Director - Colorado, Umpqua Bank Middle Market Banking
Shawn Thompson, Market Director - Colorado, Umpqua Bank Middle Market Banking

According to Umpqua's Head of Middle Market Banking Richard Cabrera, today's announcement marks Umpqua's latest Western US-expansion and reflects its commitment to build best-in-class banking teams across the Mountain West region, led by Jonathan Dale, EVP – Oregon & Mountain West Regional Director. The addition of Thompson gives the bank immediate market access and capacity to fully support the banking needs of mid-size companies across the greater Denver Metro, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins.

"Our commitment to Colorado and every market we serve starts with proven leaders who know the region and embrace our expertise-driven and personalized, team-based approach to customer relationships," said Cabrera. "Shawn is an exceptional hire on both fronts. We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber and reputation on board to help establish our presence and have an immediate impact in the market."

Thompson has spent his entire career in Colorado building top middle market banking teams that support the complex financial needs and growth of mid-size companies. His expertise spans numerous industries critical to the region's economy, including nonprofits, food and beverage, healthcare, government contracts, auto dealer and commercial real estate. Most recently, Thompson led PNC Bank's commercial banking group in Colorado following eight years as market president of BBVA Compass, which was acquired by PNC in 2021. Compass Bank initially tapped Thompson to establish and lead its entrance into Colorado and help build its commercial banking presence prior to being acquired by BBVA USA.

"Denver has a vibrant business community that supports a great quality of life across Colorado and beyond," said Umpqua Bank President Tory Nixon. "As a Western US-based bank, we're thrilled to join that community and see the opportunity here under Shawn's leadership as a natural extension of our commitment to become a trusted banking partner in the great commercial centers across our region."

Thompson currently serves as board chairman for Rocky Mountain Healthcare Services and has been actively involved in board leadership with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak region. He holds a Food System Economics & Finance degree from Michigan State University and graduated from the BBVA School of Management Program at the University of Texas.

Umpqua Bank, a Western US regional bank with more than $30B in assets, now operates in seven Western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

About Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank, headquartered in Roseburg, Ore., is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, and has locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Umpqua Bank has been recognized for its innovative customer experience and banking strategy by national publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, BusinessWeek, Fast Company and CNBC. The company has been recognized for eight years in a row on FORTUNE magazine's list of the country's "100 Best Companies to Work For," and was recently named by The Portland Business Journal the Most Admired Financial Services Company in Oregon for the 17th consecutive year. In addition to its retail banking presence, Umpqua Bank owns Financial Pacific Leasing, Inc., a nationally recognized commercial finance company that provides equipment leases to small businesses.

Umpqua Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)
Umpqua Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-bank-expands-middle-market-banking-division-to-colorado-301549362.html

SOURCE Umpqua Bank

