Is UMS Holdings Limited's (SGX:558) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

UMS Holdings' (SGX:558) stock is up by 3.2% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on UMS Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMS Holdings is:

16% = S$61m ÷ S$389m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

UMS Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, UMS Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to UMS Holdings' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between UMS Holdings' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same 5-year period.

SGX:558 Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about UMS Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is UMS Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

UMS Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 45%, which implies that it retains the remaining 55% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, UMS Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 44%. However, UMS Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with UMS Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

