UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.022

UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of May to SGD0.022. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.1%.

UMS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, UMS Holdings was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 85% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 48.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.0256 total annually to SGD0.056. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.1% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

UMS Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. UMS Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think UMS Holdings' payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments UMS Holdings has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for UMS Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is UMS Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

