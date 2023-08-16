UMS Holdings' (SGX:558) Dividend Will Be SGD0.012

UMS Holdings Limited's (SGX:558) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.012 per share on 26th of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.5%.

UMS Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, based ont he last payment, UMS Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.09%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.0307 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See UMS Holdings' Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. UMS Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.6% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for UMS Holdings' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While UMS Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

