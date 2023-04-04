UMS Holdings' (SGX:558) Dividend Will Be SGD0.02

The board of UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of May, with investors receiving SGD0.02 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.5%.

UMS Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. But before making this announcement, UMS Holdings' earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 80% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.0307, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.05. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that UMS Holdings has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On UMS Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is UMS Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

