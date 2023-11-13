UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.012

UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) will pay a dividend of SGD0.012 on the 15th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is around the industry average.

UMS Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, UMS Holdings was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 63.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 39% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.0256 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. UMS Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

UMS Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings has been rising at 4.2% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.2% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about UMS Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While UMS Holdings is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think UMS Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is UMS Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

