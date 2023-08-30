UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of UMS Holdings Limited (SGX:558) has announced that the dividend on 26th of October will be increased to SGD0.012, which will be 20% higher than last year's payment of SGD0.01 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for UMS Holdings

UMS Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, UMS Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 5.5%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.0307 total annually to SGD0.05. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

We Could See UMS Holdings' Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. UMS Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.6% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think UMS Holdings' payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments UMS Holdings has been making. We don't think UMS Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for UMS Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.