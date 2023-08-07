UMW Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMW) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) stock up by 7.1% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study UMW Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for UMW Holdings Berhad is:

9.8% = RM709m ÷ RM7.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

UMW Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

On the face of it, UMW Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. Still, UMW Holdings Berhad has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

We then compared UMW Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 7.2% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if UMW Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is UMW Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

UMW Holdings Berhad's low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, (meaning the company retains81% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

Additionally, UMW Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 39% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about UMW Holdings Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Further, on studying current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth is expected to be pretty much the same. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

