UMW Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:UMW) top owners are sovereign wealth funds with 61% stake, while 29% is held by institutions

Significant control over UMW Holdings Berhad by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with a 61% stake

29% of UMW Holdings Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of UMW Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMW) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 61% to be precise, is sovereign wealth funds. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about UMW Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About UMW Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

UMW Holdings Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at UMW Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

UMW Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Permodalan Nasional Berhad with 61% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.3% and 7.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of UMW Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that UMW Holdings Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own RM300 worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over UMW Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for UMW Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

