UN aid chief says second aid convoy for Gaza could lead to sustained relief

By Aidan Lewis

CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations is hoping a second convoy of trucks will be sent into Gaza on Sunday under a light inspection system that will allow relief deliveries to scale up into next week, its humanitarian chief said.

A first convoy of 20 trucks arrived in Gaza through the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Saturday, but efforts to deliver supplies to the besieged enclave have been held up by Israeli demands to verify aid.

The 20-truck convoy was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden following a trip to Israel on Wednesday and was not subject to inspection of the kind that officials say will be needed for continuous deliveries.

"I've been hearing this afternoon - but we're in negotiation on it right now - that we may get another convoy tomorrow, maybe even slightly bigger, 20 to 30 trucks," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference about Gaza in Cairo.

"It's incredibly important that there is no gap in the aid going across the border," he said. The U.N. says 100 trucks daily are needed to meet essential needs in Gaza, where Israel has imposed a "total siege" as it bombards the enclave in retaliation for a deadly incursion by Hamas militants.