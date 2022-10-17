U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,676.60
    +93.53 (+2.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,176.02
    +541.19 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,661.80
    +340.41 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.39
    +48.99 (+2.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.39
    +0.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.00
    +15.10 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.61 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9900
    -0.0200 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1392
    +0.0212 (+1.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7900
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,519.05
    +367.46 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.45
    +7.98 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

UN chief urges immediate end to Ethiopia fighting, return to talks

·1 min read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations urged an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia's Tigray region and a return to peace talks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, calling for all sides to protect civilians and adhere to international law.

Guterres, speaking to reporters at the United Nations one day after the head of the African Union sought an immediate ceasefire, said the UN was ready to support the African Union in every possible way to end the "nightmare" for the Ethiopian people. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Recommended Stories

  • EU Discusses Possible Iran Sanctions Over Arms Exports to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union nations began discussing how to react to Russia’s possible use of Iranian drones in its war in Ukraine as the bloc sanctioned Iran’s morality police and other entities over human-rights violations related to the death of a young woman in police custody.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Ten

  • Iranian regime is directly responsible for the murders of Ukrainians, says presidential advisor Podolyak

    Iran is directly responsible for the killings of Ukrainians, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said when commenting on the Russian drone attack on Oct. 17.

  • Unopened iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction

    An unopened, factory-sealed iPhone from 2007, the first year the Apple smartphone was available, has sold for $39,339.60, according to LCG Auctions. The 8GB model originally sold for $599, or roughly $860 adjusted for inflation.

  • FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried Probed by Texas Securities Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX Trading and its billionaire founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, are being probed by the Texas securities regulator over whether certain lending offerings violate state law. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe state is investigating whether the company’s y

  • China's party congress promises continuity, not change

    The overarching theme emerging from China's ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China's modern history. Since then, Xi has reoriented China both domestically and internationally.

  • 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV driving footage

    Mercedes is following the launch of the Mercedes EQS and EQE Sedans and EQS SUV with the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, which is the next logical and predictable step in the rollout of the EQ lineup. This all-electric crossover offers a smaller footprint than the EQS SUV, and even a shorter length and wheelbase than the EQE Sedan, promising agile handling, especially when equipped with rear-axle steering. Powertrains will include rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel-drive versions with varying outputs. The EQE SUV will also feature various levels of regenerative braking, from coasting to one-pedal driving, including an auto regen mode.

  • Russian journalist who staged anti-war protest on state TV flees country￼

    The Russian journalist who staged a one-woman anti-war protest on state television has fled the country after being added to a national “wanted” list. Marina Ovsyannikova, who was placed under house arrest after the TV stunt in March, left Russia recently amid growing turmoil over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s civilian mobilization order. “Ovsyannikova and her…

  • Meet the Queens Hustling into Canadian Hearts in the All-New Crave Original Series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, Premiering November 18

    After three wildly successful seasons of CANADA'S DRAG RACE, the queens of the North have proven they can "sleigh" in every way. Now, it's time to give the world another Drag Race part-eh when nine, world-renowned drag artists, including four from CANADA'S DRAG RACE, compete in the all-new Crave Original series, CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, premiering Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The six-part series is available to Canadian audiences in English and French, with new episodes droppin

  • New UK Treasury chief aims to calm markets

    UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut to income tax. (Oct. 17)

  • Analysis-Despite tax U-turn, UK's Hunt still faces tough budget choices

    The screeching about-turn on tax cuts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will not spare Britain from painful spending cuts and new tax hikes to fix the country's public finances. Hunt stripped Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plans of all but a few of her tax-cutting promises as he rushed to stem the crisis in confidence that they set off in Britain's bond market. But the challenge for Hunt to repair the public finances - and Britain's economic credibility - is far from done, with no pain-free options available.

  • Steve Bannon: justice department urges six-month prison term in contempt case

    Former Trump strategist found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoena from Capitol attack committee

  • Russian 'Kamikaze' drones strike Kyiv

    STORY: A moment said to show Ukrainian police desperately trying to shoot down a Russian drone in Kyiv Monday morning, part of a barrage on the city center during rush hour.A Reuters camera operator watching the city's air defenses firing in response, and the result.This was part of a wave of attacks in several Ukrainian cities, the second in a week as Russian forces face setbacks on the battlefield. The president's office says at least three people were killed when a drone hit a residential building in the capital.This woman is saying her mother called her on the phone crying for help, that she was buried in the rubble. She doesn't know if her mother has been rescued or not, but they're not picking up the phone anymore.Ukrainian authorities say several people were killed in the attacks and at least some the strikes are from Iranian-made "Kamikaze drones," although Iran denies supplying such weapons to Russia and the Kremlin hasn't commented on it.In Kyiv journalists were shown shrapnel said to be from one drone, with the words "For Belgorod" scrawled on it in Russian - an apparent message for the Ukrainian defenders.Russia accuses of Ukraine of hitting targets in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian government, although it typically doesn't issue statements on incidents in Russia.Russia's defense ministry says that Monday's attacks in Ukrainian cities hit military targets and energy infrastructure.Elsewhere, Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said on Sunday (October 16) night that intense fighting was still ongoing in the country's east, focused on the city of Bakhmut - the key target of Russian forces as they move through the Donetsk region.The same day Reuters was shown captured Russian tanks in another region, Kharkiv, re-fit and now being used by Ukrainian forces.

  • Xi’s Fiery Taiwan Rhetoric Raises Risk of War in His Third Term

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping proclaimed on Sunday that Taiwan’s status should be “settled by Chinese people.” Yet he faces a tricky balancing act managing public opinion among China’s 1.4 billion people on an issue that looks set to dominate his third term.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine F

  • Ukraine war: Russia dive-bombs Kyiv with 'kamikaze' drones

    Calls mount for sanctions on Iran for supplying the drones after eight deaths across the country.

  • Video shows blasts and gunfire in Kyiv drone attack

    STORY: The rush-hour attack caused several fires and damaged residential blocks. Ukrainian soldiers and emergency workers were on the Kyiv streets following the attack. There was no immediate word of any deaths in the drone strikes, exactly a week after Russian missiles slammed into Kyiv during the morning rush hour in the heaviest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the early days of Russia's invasion.Reuters heard several blasts and saw smoke and flames rising above buildings on Monday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitshchko said several residential buildings had been damaged.

  • Video of clash between two Hindu groups during Indian festival shared with false communal claim

    A video has been viewed thousands of times on social media alongside a claim that it shows a violent attack on Hindus during a festival procession in central India in early October. Comments suggested some users believed Muslims -- often the target of right-wing violence -- were responsible for the attack in the Hindu-majority nation. However, locals and police told AFP that both sides of the clash were Hindus and there was no communal angle to the incident. The 59-second clip was viewed more th

  • Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up

    Clashes break out after unidentified men attack placards at a Hong Kong pro-democracy protest.

  • The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’

    The Pentagon last month quietly released a report revealing that — despite sending forces to at least 22 countries in Africa — the U.S. isn't reaching its objectives

  • UK police enter Chinese consulate in Manchester to rescue protester dragged inside and beaten by staff

    Hong Kong demonstrator left with ‘bruises on neck and back’ as incident appears likely to spark diplomatic fallout

  • Putin's use of Iranian kamikaze drones risks dragging another Middle Eastern power into the war

    By using Iranian drones to attack Ukrainian cities, Vladimir Putin has imported a weapon that has defined the Middle East’s conflicts into the heart of Europe.