U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,620.64
    -48.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,365.44
    -532.20 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.68
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,175.48
    +23.03 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -1.97 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1245
    -0.0093 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4020
    -0.0200 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7280
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,350.56
    -1,769.14 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.74
    -36.42 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.92
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,545.68
    -520.64 (-1.79%)
     

UN General Assembly calls on Iran to eliminate religious discrimination

Baha'i National Center
·3 min read

New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has called on the Iranian government to end its discrimination of minorities in Iran, including of the Baha’i community, Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority. The vote confirms a Third Committee resolution passed in November.

The resolution, endorsed by the General Assembly’s 76th session and introduced by Canada and 47 co-sponsors from all regions, passed by 78 votes in favor, with 31 against and 69 abstentions.

“The international community has, yet again, used its highest forum to call on the Islamic Republic to abide by its human rights commitments and to respect the rights of the Baha’is,” said Bani Dugal, Principal Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations. “We are grateful for this constant support—and we hope the Iranian government will heed this call.”

Resolutions on Iran’s human rights situation have been tabled and approved since the early 1980s—making it one of the UN’s most enduring and troubling human rights concerns. The Baha’is face harassment and intimidation, arbitrary detention in violation of due process, incitement to hatred in the media and from the pulpit, denial of business licenses and livelihoods, denial of access to higher education and confiscations of property.

One of the latest incidents, in the village of Kata, saw thirteen irrigated farmlands belonging to Baha’is listed for public auction without their permission. The auction came during a serious water shortage in Iran, which may have been a pretext by authorities who for years have tried to expropriate Baha’i-owned assets.

Numerous other instances of persecution of Baha’is in Iran—a constant since the 1979 Islamic Revolution—have also been reported over recent months. Lands belonging to Baha’is in Semnan, Roshankouh and Ivel have been confiscated; hate propaganda articles have increased; new evidence has emerged of the religious prejudice motivating Iran’s policy of banning Baha’is from higher education; and official documents have come to light that detail measures ordered by security services to suppress the Baha’i community.

New laws in Iran’s Penal Code, articles 499 bis and 500 bis, which further criminalize religious practice for Baha’is, and which also affect Sufis, atheists and any communities that hold beliefs not recognized by Iran’s constitution were also addressed by the motion. Article 500 bis, in particular, enables judges to impose sentences of up to five years in prison on any Baha’i for sharing their beliefs with others.

“Baha’is do not proselytize, but the freedom to share one’s beliefs with others is an inalienable right under the principles of freedom of religion and belief and an inseparable part of Baha’i life,” Ms. Dugal said. “Iran must act on this latest United Nations resolution by respecting the rights of the Baha’is—including their right to follow their faith and to share it with others.”

CONTACT: James Samimi Farr U.S. Baha'i Office of Public Affairs 202.833.8990 jsamimifarr@usbnc.org


Recommended Stories

  • French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions. Polls for months have shown Macron, a pro-business centrist, to be the front-runner in next year’s presidential election, where he's set to face major contenders from the right and the far-right.

  • U.N. concerned by reinstatement of Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' border policy

    The United Nations said on Friday it was concerned by the reinstatement of a policy put in place by former President Donald Trump that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their U.S. asylum cases. A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected a renewed attempt by the Biden administration to end the policy - often referred to as "Remain in Mexico", and officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). President Joe Biden, a Democrat, scrapped his Republican predecessor's policy soon after taking office in January this year.

  • Upper East Side COVID-19 Cases Jump Amid Omicron's Rise: Data

    More than 500 Upper East Side residents tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent week, the highest total in months as omicron spreads.

  • Brexit not a sticking point in North Shropshire victory, say Lib Dems

    The Liberal Democrats claim voters have “moved on” from Brexit and that promises on local issues are what helped secure its victory on Friday morning.

  • Stone says he invoked 5th amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

    Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Stone -- who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump -- told reporters as he left the deposition Friday that “I did my civic duty and I responded as required by law” but that he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to every question. The committee subpoenaed Stone last month, noting that he spoke at rallies on the day before the insurrection and used members of a far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers, as personal security guards while he was in Washington.

  • Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

    The delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus are trying to spoil the holiday spirit, but there still are ways to enjoy the festivities. The explosive spread of the omicron variant is causing many to wonder if they should cancel their holiday plans. The omicron mutation is expected to overtake the delta variant in the United States within weeks.

  • European negotiators warn "end of the road" is near as Iran nuclear talks pause

    Senior European diplomats briefed reporters on Friday that they were disappointed by Iran's decision to request a pause in the nuclear talks in Vienna amid what they described as “technical progress."Why it matters: The U.S. and the deal's European signatories — France, Germany and the U.K — have stressed several times in the nearly three weeks since talks resumed that Iran is dragging its feet and taking maximalist positions. They insist the time for negotiations is running out.Get market news

  • Ray Dalio warns Fed’s hands are tied and higher U.S. inflation is sticking around. Democracy, maybe not.

    Founder of the world's largest hedge fund tells investors to avoid holding cash and keep an 'all-weather' portfolio --- just in case.

  • Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think that members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks

    “This is a free market, we are a free market economy, they should be able to participate in that,” the House speaker said.

  • Stock market: Short-term pressures from Omicron variant ‘could be substantial,’ BCG CEO says

    Boston Consulting Group Global Chair Rich Lesser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss companies' decisions to delay return to office plans, the Omicron variant's impact on businesses, workplace vaccine mandates, and the 2022 market outlook.

  • US eyes crypto, climate among potential risks to financial stability

    Regulators say rapid growth of digital currencies – including stablecoins, and crypto lending and borrowing – is an “important potential emerging vulnerability."

  • U.S. still undecided on further restricting China's SMIC -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration still has not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC, but raised the possibility of discussing with allies further restrictions on selling chip-making equipment to China, sources familiar with a Thursday meeting on the topic said. Officials at the meeting of deputies from various U.S. agencies talked about a proposal to toughen sales to SMIC and other chipmakers in China, the sources said. The officials appeared to agree that the U.S. should work with friendly countries on a more restrictive policy, one source said.

  • Waller Backs March Fed Liftoff, Daly Sees Two or Three ‘22 Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyOmicron Gets Around Previous Covid Infection, Study WarnsDemocrats Drop Year-End Push on Biden Economic Plan Amid DiscordFederal Reserve Governor Christop

  • China Chipmaker’s Major Shareholder Said to Reject Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- A major Tsinghua Unigroup Co. shareholder has pushed back against a prominent government-backed fund’s takeover bid, casting doubt on a deal portrayed as a bailout of one of China’s most important but debt-ridden semiconductor players.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyOmicron Gets Ar

  • The final child tax credit payment of 2021 is here. Is it the last one ever? Here’s what happens next

    Families received around $77 billion under the expanded child tax credit from July to November, the Treasury Department said

  • Chicken Price-Fixing Case Ends in Mistrial After Seven Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge in Denver declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict in a trial of 10 current and former chicken company executives charged with fixing prices and rigging bids in the massive U.S. poultry market.Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in New StudyOmicron Gets Around Pre

  • Fed’s Williams thinks inflation can be stabilized without recession

    New York Fed President John Williams said he was confident the Fed can stabilize inflation without causing a recession

  • What Biden left undone in 2021

    Biden wanted $400 billion in new taxes per year, to pay for favored programs. He hasn't gotten any of that.

  • Activision Publishes Diversity Report and Aims to ‘Do Better’

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. said that almost half of corporate departures in the last year have been women, a statistic the video game publishing company is trying to change amid multiple lawsuits and investigations into alleged harassment and discrimination. Most Read from BloombergAcross the U.S., School Shooting Threats on TikTok Prompt Closures and More PoliceSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveSinopharm, J&J, Sputnik Vaccines Are Weaker Against Omicron in Ne

  • Asian American women are being used to 'prove' white male supremacy is a 'myth' — Here's why that's wrong

    Asian American women have a higher median income than white men, but one statistic can never provide enough context to make a point about race in the United States. Polemic opinion writer Rav Arora, a self-identified Sikh and contributor for the New York Post, capitalized on the model minority myth to produce another derivative opinion piece arguing that white supremacy doesn’t exist. In this particular op-ed, he writes that because Asian American women have a higher median income than white men in the U.S., white supremacy must not exist.