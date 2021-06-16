UN Global Compact Announces its 2021 SDG Pioneers

UN Global Compact celebrates ten business leaders who have demonstrated progress and commitment towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 15 June 2021 — The United Nations Global Compact today announced ten new SDG Pioneers - business leaders who are doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labor and anti-corruption.

The search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact and the winners selected come from every continent.

“Business has a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at a time when progress has been set back by the Covid-19 pandemic. These exceptional professionals show exactly what can be done by business to make a difference that not only serves shareholders but also society at large. I hope they will also inspire others to join them in uniting in the business of a better world,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

The 2021 SDG Pioneers are:

The SDG Pioneer entries were judged by an expert panel of representatives of the UN Global Compact Expert Network, alongside previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from academia and UN agencies. The selection criteria included the individuals' commitment to embedding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their companies' core strategie and their efforts to advance the SDGs as well as their engagement with the UN Global Compact and its Local Networks. The 2021 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Leaders Summit 2021.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, please follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

