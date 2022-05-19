U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

UN Global Compact launches new hub for Africa

United Nations Global Compact
·4 min read

Abuja Hub will mobilize, accelerate and scale-up responsible business across Africa

Abuja, Nigeria, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, today launched its Africa Regional Hub in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Africa Regional Hub will mobilize, accelerate and scale-up the impact of responsible business across Africa and drive forward the UN Global Compact’s Africa Strategy.

The Hub was launched by Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact, UN Global Compact Board member Flora Mutahi, Founder & CEO, Melvin Marsh International Limited, Matthias Schmale, UN Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Prince Orelope-Adefulire, Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on the SDGs and Olajobi Makinwa, Chief, Intergovernmental Affairs and Africa at the UN Global Compact. Also present were members of the diplomatic corps and the UN Country Team for Nigeria.

With 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.5 trillion dollars, Africa is the world’s biggest growth market. African businesses are primed to play a pivotal role in the corporate sustainability movement.

The UN Global Compact’s Africa Strategy 2021– 2023 provides a roadmap to galvanize large and small businesses across Africa to uphold the Ten Principles. The UN Global Compact’s principles-based approach means that businesses operate in ways that, at a minimum, meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Working through the Africa Hub, the UN Global Compact has three objectives by which to accelerate and scale up its sustainability impact in Africa:

  • First, to grow its impact by focusing on the engagement and recruitment of the Top 100 companies across the continent.

  • Second, to drive inclusive impact by engaging broadly across Africa, regardless of sector, geography, or company size.

  • Third, to leverage associations, supply chains and capital by engaging major financial institutions, multinational and pan-African corporations, and key associations across the continent.

During the launch event, the UN Global Compact also announced a call to action for 100 African companies who are current signatories of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) to partner with the UN Global Compact to advance gender equality. This will be achieved through mobilizing their supply chains. The call to action asks each of the 100 companies to persuade 10 of their suppliers to also sign the WEPs. “The WEPs 100” will be at the forefront of accelerating corporate sustainability and economic recovery and growth in Africa. Gender-responsive procurement practices will be part of this initiative.

The Africa Regional Hub will collaborate closely with the UN Global Compact’s headquarters in New York, as well as the Local Networks in Africa,  to support regional programme development, setting of strategic growth targets and the management of priority relationships with the UN. It will also provide support on the localization and development of programmes and regional policy positions to ensure that regional engagements are in line with national and regional priorities, such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“With less than 10 years to go, an ambitious global effort is underway to deliver the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by mobilizing governments, civil society, businesses and people everywhere to make the Global Goals their own. The private sector has a critical role to play by aligning its expertise and capital with the United Nations’ vision for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Global Compact, through its new Africa Strategy and Africa Hub, will work with accountable companies and ecosystems to enable the needed change,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact.

More than 1,000 companies and non-business private sector stakeholders already participate in the UN Global Compact across 45 countries in Africa.

The Africa Regional Hub launch comes ahead of the Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 27) in Africa in November 2022, and as countries on the continent begin implementing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 — a blueprint for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse of the future.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 13,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

Media Contact

Alex Gee gee@unglobalcompact.org and media@unglobalcompact.org

https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

CONTACT: Dan Thomas United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


  • UK floats war crimes tribunal for Russian leaders and soldiers

    The United Kingdom is open to an international criminal tribunal to prosecute Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders for the war in Ukraine, The Guardian newspaper wrote on May 18, citing UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

  • Four key climate change indicators broke records in 2021: UN

    Four key climate change indicators — greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification — broke worldwide records in 2021, the United Nations weather agency announced on Wednesday. Extreme weather, which the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) described as “the day-to-day face of climate change,” resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses last year.…

  • Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Star in Latest Yellowstone Prequel: 1932

    "The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family."

  • Lebanon receives Interpol notice for auto tycoon Ghosn

    Lebanon received from Interpol a wanted notice for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, four weeks after French prosecutors issued an international arrest warrant for him, Lebanese judicial officials said. The officials did not give further details about the Interpol-issued Red Notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. A Red Notice is not an arrest warrant and does not require Lebanon to arrest Ghosn.

  • EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

    European and American health authorities have identified a number of monkeypox cases in recent days, mostly in young men. It's a surprising outbreak of disease that rarely appears outside Africa. Health officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa.

  • Russian Troops Held Babies Hostage, Executed Boy on Playground: Report

    ReutersRussian forces gunned down a 14-year-old boy playing soccer and two teen brothers out for a walk after they seized control of villages in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions in the early weeks of the war, a new investigation reveals.The teens were just a few of the victims of what Human Rights Watch has described as Russia’s “abhorrent, unlawful, and cruel” campaign against civilians from late February through March. Having interviewed dozens of survivors, the human-rights group on Tuesday rev

  • Human Rights Watch documents 'apparent war crimes' by Russia in Ukraine

    Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that Russian forces controlling much of the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions from late February through March had subjected civilians to summary executions, torture and other grave abuses. The report pointed to what HRW said were 22 apparent summary executions, nine other unlawful killings, six possible enforced disappearances and seven cases of torture.

  • Dow skids almost 1,200 points, books worst day since June 2020 on stagflation fears, higher costs eroding profits

    Investors hit the sell button after Target earnings disappoint, Yellen warns of slower growth and Goldman outlines recession risks.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees Rising Price Performance With Jump To 81 RS Rating

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 81. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • Off-Price Sector Likely to Remain Stable As Target and Walmart Flounder From Inflation-Stricken Consumers

    As consumers struggle with higher prices across multiple categories, the off-price sector is faring better than some traditional retailers.

  • European shares lower as retailers, food and beverage stocks lead falls

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big U.S. retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Healthcare Stock to Target as the Broader Market Plummets

    A historically bullish signal is flashing for the equity as well

  • Dollar recovers ground as risk appetite fades

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, on pace to snap a three-session losing streak, as concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and rising inflation knocked sentiment a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone. Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed, including taking rates above neutral, to curb a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "Yesterday's risk rally appears to have been, predictably, short-lived, having fizzled out almost entirely in this morning's trade," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.

  • Microstrategy chief: 'Bitcoin is going to go into the millions'

    The bitcoin bull said he’s in it for the long term and his strategy is to buy and hold the cryptocurrency.

  • Judge orders warring Republic First board factions to take a timeout

    A federal judge in Philadelphia has given the warring board factions at Republic First Bancorp a weeklong timeout to sort out their differences.

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urges focus on raising wages in Columbus appearance

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon exhorted Columbus to keep being "a pro-business town" at an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event. That includes hiring nontraditional candidates and raising wages for those with the lowest incomes.