UN Global Compact releases guidance on how companies can fight corruption

United Nations Global Compact
·3 min read

Playbook on Anti-Corruption Collective Action will help companies work with others to fight corruption

New York, NY, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS, New York, 22 June 2021 — Guidance on fighting corruption for companies and other stakeholders from civil society and the public sector was launched on 17 June 2021 at the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit.

The high-level session entitled “UNITING AGAINST CORRUPTION: Launch of the UN Global Compact Anti-Corruption Collective Action Playbook” featured speakers from BASF S.A., National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine, Siemens Integrity Initiative and Global Compact Network India. The publication follows the recently concluded “Special Session of the UN General Assembly against corruption” (UNGASS).

Through a six-step approach, the Uniting against Corruption: A Playbook on Anti-Corruption Collective Action enables companies to make a clear diagnosis of their local corruption landscape, identify and engage stakeholders and apply the Collective Action methodology to address identified corruption challenges and to mitigate potential business risks. While private sector efforts have traditionally focused on developing and implementing internal anti-corruption compliance programs as a response to international and national legal and regulatory standards and frameworks, Collective Action can complement existing regulation or fill a void when regulation is inexistent or not enforced.

Commenting on the Playbook launch, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, said: “Corruption hinders economic growth and social development and can weaken much-needed trust in public institutions and businesses, wasting supplies and resources. Collective Action is important to advance integrity and achieve a level playing field for all market actors. This Playbook is an important tool for ensuring we can bring an end to a systemic issue that is too complex for any one company to tackle alone.”

The Playbook is part of the UN Global Compact’s work on the Tenth Principle which states that “Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.” The Playbook is part of the UN Global Compact Project “Scaling up Anti-Corruption Collective Action within Global Compact Local Networks,” which is funded under the Third Funding Round of the Siemens Integrity Initiative.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT

Alex Gee +447887 804594

alex@mackworthassociates.com and media@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: Media Team United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


  • Taiwan denounces Hong Kong after officials expelled

    Taiwanese staff working at the island's representative office in Hong Kong started leaving the financial hub from Sunday (June 20), after the government there demanded its officials sign a document supporting Beijing's "one China" claim to Taiwan.Hong Kong has become another source of tension between Taipei and Beijing, especially after Taiwan lambasted a security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing and began welcoming Hong Kong people to settle on the democratic island. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council Head, Chiu Tai-san, said the office in Hong Kong will maintain operations, but Taiwan will take "necessary measures" if its presence there is further jeopardized. He did not elaborate.

  • Lebanon again raises price of bread amid crippling crisis

    Lebanon’s economy ministry on Tuesday raised the price of subsidized bread for the fifth time in a year as the country’s multiple crises worsen with no resolution in sight. The ministry said the reason behind the latest increase — an 18% hike from the last raise in February — was the central bank's ending of sugar subsidies, which in turn adds to the cost of bread production. Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history — one that the World Bank has said is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

  • After saving his best friend’s life, Central Kentucky fireman fights brain cancer

    The volunteer firefighter was diagnosed with cancer just hours after he got home from his honeymoon.

  • Angst at Exxon as managers begin employee performance reviews

    HOUSTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp has kicked off a yearly performance review for U.S. staff, a process some workers dread because they view it this year as a prelude to stealth layoffs. The evaluations are expected to assign about 5% to 10% of the workforce to performance improvement plans that can lead to forced departures for those unable to achieve managers' goals, according to a person familiar with the process. Exxon last year targeted 8% of U.S. employees as low performers - up from 3% historically.

  • Nokia to allow employees to work remotely for three days a week

    Nokia said its employees can choose to work up to three days a week remotely with increased support for flexible working hours from January after its current work from home policy comes to an end in December. The Finnish telecom equipment maker conducted a survey of its employees at the end of last year and a majority said they wanted to work two to three days per week remotely, up from an average of two days before the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which had about 92,000 employees in 130 countries at the end of 2020, said in March it plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities.

  • From Doubts And Struggles To International Recognition: Building One The Biggest Crypto Publications In The World

    Victoria Vaughan (Arsenova) is a former CEO of Cointelegraph, who was in charge of growing the brand from a very small brand to a worldwide company. How It All Started Victoria had never heard about cryptocurrency before 2012. Not a lot of people did. She was working at a tech startup at the time, and part of her job included attending international conferences. During one of the events, she was approached by a tech geek who tried to explain to her what this whole “crypto thing” is and why it’s

  • Oil Could Get to $100 a Barrel. Here Are the Stocks to Play It.

    Bank of America lifts its price forecasts and likes Exxon Mobil, Occidental, Hess, Diamondback Energy, and Devon Energy.

  • Fireblocks Being Sued for Allegedly Losing Over $70M of Ether: Report

    A Fireblocks employee allegedly did not protect or back up private keys to a digital wallet, which were then deleted.

  • Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands in the world — but these Chinese companies are catching up

    These are the top 100 most valuable global brands for 2021, according to a company that analyzes brand equity

  • Exxon Prepares to Cull U.S. White-Collar Ranks by as Much as 10%

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to reduce headcount at its U.S. offices by between 5% and 10% annually for the next three to five years by using its performance-evaluation system to suss out low performers, according to people familiar with the matter.The cuts will target the lowest-rated employees relative to peers, and for that reason will not be characterized as layoffs, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. While such workers are typ

  • Chinese Bitcoin Mining Company Delivers First Machines to Kazakhstan

    BIT Mining expects to deliver another two batches of machines by the start of July.

  • Rates Are Still Low. Here Are 8 Large-Cap Stocks That Offer Income.

    High-yielding stocks are back in vogue this year as investors hunt for dividends in a low-rate environment and favor value-oriented strategies. Barron’s screened the S&P 500 based on data from S&P Dow Jones Indices for top-yielding stocks and came up with eight companies with dividends in the range of 5% to 7%. Wolfe Research strategist recently noted that high-yielding stocks were historically inexpensive versus the S&P 500 based on price earnings ratios.

  • U.S. Firm GlobalFoundries Invests $4 Billion in Singapore Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc. will build a $4 billion chipmaking plant in Singapore slated to start in 2023, choosing Asia for the site of its latest expansion despite Biden administration calls to bring home semiconductor manufacturing.The U.S.-based company joins rivals from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Samsung Electronics Co. that are expanding capacity to help address a persistent shortfall of chips for everything from cars to smartphones. GlobalFoundries -- which is prepp

  • Talk to your parents about their retirement plans — sooner rather than later

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Talk to your parents and loved ones about how they intend to spend their retirement years, as well as how they plan to pay for it. Retirement planning isn’t just for individuals and couples to discuss — it’s something all family members should have a conversation (or more) about as well. Clarity around these topics are helpful not just for the retirement security of the older relatives, but so younger family members know their wishes and expectations.

  • AT&T vs.Verizon: Which Telecommunication Stock Is A Better Pick?

    The telecommunications industry in the United States is currently going through a change, as telecommunication giants like AT&T and Verizon divest their non-core assets. These companies are increasingly focusing on the deployment of 5G networks. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, we will compare two telecommunication companies, At&T and Verizon, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. AT&T (S&P 500 :T) AT&T is a global provider of telecommunications, media and technology

  • Exclusive: Google drops engineering residency after protests over 'inequities'

    Alphabet Inc's Google plans to shut down a long-running program aimed at entry-level engineers from underrepresented backgrounds after participants said it enforced "systemic pay inequities," according to internal correspondence seen by Reuters. Google confirmed it was replacing the Engineering Residency with a new initiative, saying it is "always evaluating programs to ensure they evolve and adapt over time to meet the needs of our employees." Google last year pledged to improve retention for underrepresented employee groups.

  • Chinese Logistics Firm Airlifting Bitcoin Mining Machines to Maryland: Report

    "Compared to the amount of miners that get shipped regularly, it's just a small batch," a mining source told CoinDesk.

  • The Underdog in the EV Arms Race

    Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash It certainly feels like the auto industry’s future is going to be electric, as top car manufacturers focus on developing robust EV product lines, and new government incentives for EV owners roll out seemingly every week. As these vehicles become more popular, finding the best ways to capitalize on the growth of the industry could be a very profitable endeavor. While investors tend to gravitate toward the companies that sell these electric vehicles such as Tes

  • Labor shortage impacting airlines’ summer travel

    Mike Boyd, Boyd Group International President, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the labor shortage impact on airlines amid pandemic recovery and outlook on summer travel.

  • Bumble gives staff a week off for ‘burnout’

    Bumble, the dating and relationship app where women have to make the first move, temporarily closed its offices this week to give its 700 employees a “much needed break” to recover from Covid burnout. The paid holiday for Bumble staff – and employees at its Latin American unit Badoo – comes amid a trend of bosses persuading employees that they have their best interests at heart and to stay. Citigroup announced in March that it would ban Zoom calls on Fridays to combat burnout. With coronavirus-i