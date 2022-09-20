U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

UN Global Compact welcomes two additional highly engaged companies for supporting programmatic work to accelerate principled business and the SDGs

United Nations Global Compact
·3 min read

New UN Global Compact Patron & Sponsor companies announced ahead of Uniting Business Live 2022

United Nations, New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Global Compact is pleased to announce new additions to the group of Patron and Sponsor companies who have displayed their ongoing commitment to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Enel, as a Patron, and RELX, as a Sponsor, have committed to supporting the UN Global Compact’s work on Governance and SDG 16.

The UN Global Compact Patron and Sponsor companies recognized today are highly engaged participants of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative and support the programmatic rollout of accelerator programmes, peer learning groups, think labs, and e-learning tools on the SDGs, across topics including  Gender Equality, Climate Change, Human Rights and Labour Rights.

The Patrons' financial and in-kind support helps make it possible to deliver these programmes through UN Global Compact Local Networks in 69 countries, with an emphasis on supporting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) around the world on their sustainability journey.

“Patron and Sponsor companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact and are key to implementing our 2021–2023 strategy, which is focused on accelerating and scaling the global collective impact of business. We thank our Patrons and Sponsors and welcome others to join us to deliver impact at scale globally through the upholding of the Ten Principles,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact.

To be eligible for Patron and Sponsor recognition, companies must demonstrate a commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles, display strong performance in the sustainability area they are sponsoring and commit to funding and working on the programme for a minimum of two years.

The initial group of 2022–23 Global Compact Patron and Sponsor companies are:

Gender Equality:

Patron: L'Oreal

Sponsors: Mary Kay,  Project Management Institute

Labour Rights:

Patron: Schneider Electric

Sponsors: McCormick & Co, UPM, L'Oreal, Firmenich

Climate:

Patrons: Iberdrola, AIA Group

Sponsors: Schneider Electric, Moody's

Governance: 

Patron: Enel

Sponsor: RELX

SDG Integration:

Patrons: 3M, SAP, Project Management Institute

SME Engagement:

Patron: CEMEX

Sponsor: Safaricom

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

Media Contact:  Alex Gee, gee@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: UN Global Compact Media United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


