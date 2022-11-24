U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2106
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1380
    -1.4350 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,599.39
    +49.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.07
    +5.50 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.26
    +15.02 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

UN human rights meeting is 'disgraceful and appalling':Iran

·1 min read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran's representative on Thursday defended the country's human rights record at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council where its role in repressing recent protests is under scrutiny.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets that the Human Rights Council is abused once again by some arrogant States to antagonise a sovereign UN Member State that is fully committed to its obligation to promote and protect the human rights," said Deputy of the Vice President for Women and Family Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khadijeh Karimi, in a speech to the Geneva-based body.

"Reducing the common cause of human rights to a tool for political purposes of specific groups of Western countries, is appalling and disgraceful," she added. (Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • When To Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age (FRA), or even later.

  • US Economy Shows Signs of Slowing as Fed Hikes Filter Through

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh evidence Wednesday pointed to a slowing US economy and a cooling labor market that suggests steep interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are starting to have a broader impact.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldBusiness activity

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • EU Seeks Energy Package Deal as Gas Price Cap Splits Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- European states are set for a spat over how to curb gas prices when they meet on Thursday in their latest attempt to tame the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe 27-nation European Union is trying to contain the

  • Europe's new oil price cap won't hurt Russia

    Europe’s latest economic volley against Russia—a price cap on Russian oil—seems likely to land as a dud.

  • Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise

    The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.

  • China to Ramp Up Monetary Stimulus as Growth Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- China signaled more monetary stimulus was on the cards, including a likely cut to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as it ramps up support for an economy under strain from surging Covid cases and more lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May B

  • Malaysia Stocks Advance Most Since March 2020 After Leader Named

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks surged the most in over two years after veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was appointed the new prime minister, ending a political impasse that’s weighed on markets this week.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for Dam

  • Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Presidential Running Mate

    The two met up in Mar-a-Lago.

  • Georgia appeals court clears way for early voting in high-stakes Senate runoff election

    On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals handed Democrats a big win, letting stand a lower court ruling that will allow early voting to be held this weekend ahead of the Dec. 6 Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

  • Rio Tinto’s Ruin of Australia’s ‘Stonehenge’ Sparks Reforms

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is moving to strengthen protections for historic sites of its Indigenous peoples in the wake of Rio Tinto Group’s destruction of caves occupied as long as 46,000 years ago, which a senior lawmaker described on Thursday as “legal desecration.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakFrom Tom Brady to Shaq

  • New York's crypto mining restrictions are the first in the nation

    New York's governor has signed a law making it the first state to restrict cryptocurrency mining.

  • Volkswagen agrees to pay workers in Germany $3,000 bonuses

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Volkswagen’s decision to pay workers in Germany $3,000 in bonuses as an attempt to combat inflation.

  • How to cut your council tax bill

    From April 2023 your council tax will rise by up to 5%, but there are a couple of things you can do that may help cut your bills.

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion a

  • Vladimir Putin ‘living in fear for his life as army retreats’, Zelensky aide says

    ‘There is no forgiveness for tsars who lose wars,’ the military aide said

  • Gold futures settle higher amid flurry of economic data, as traders await Fed minutes

    Gold prices ended higher on Wednesday as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

  • Chechens fighting with Kyiv seek 'free' homeland

    STORY: These soldiers on Ukraine's frontlines say their ultimate goal is to liberate a land further east - the Russian republic of Chechnya.They belong to a unit of Chechen fighters helping Ukraine battle Russian troops in the besieged city of Bakhmut.Their hope is that a Ukrainian victory could spark political crisis in Russia.And bring down the powerful pro-Moscow leader of Chechnya - Ramzan Kadyrov, accused of human rights abuses by governments including the United States.This fighter goes by the nom-de-guerre Maga.“We're not fighting just for the sake of fighting. We want to achieve freedom and independence for our nations.”Kadyrov calls himself Russian President Vladimir Putin's "foot soldier". Many Chechens support him.Members of his personal army are fighting for the Russians, though he has also been a vocal critic of Russia's military performance in the conflict so far.Most of the fighters who have joined forces with Kyiv have come from Europe, where many sought refuge during the two Chechen wars of the 1990s.The older ones among them have direct combat experience, Maga says.Another pro-Ukrainian Chechen fighter, who identified himself as "Tor", says more Chechens are turning away from Moscow.“There are thousands of people like us. And there will be tens of thousands. Because people now get the understanding that we need to get away from Russia. We need to de-russify ourselves as much as possible. We need to give up their (Russian) language, their alphabet, their culture, everything that ties us with them. Because, unfortunately, there are wonderful writers, poets and so on, but today all of those wonderful writers and poets are used by the Russians not to promote their culture or to enrich the culture of other nations, but solely as a means of occupation.”Ukrainian authorities have sought to exploit those hopes. In September, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to non-ethnic Russians, specifically Caucasians, to refuse to join Putin's army."Defend your freedom now in the streets and squares," he said.