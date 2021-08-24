U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    +10.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,335.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,376.50
    +72.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.10
    +7.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.27
    +0.63 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.00
    -1.56 (-8.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,738.14
    -474.62 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.51
    -2.93 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.28
    +6.26 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

·1 min read

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Bachelet urged the U.N. Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)

  • Here's how the Afghanistan withdrawal could impact U.S.-China relations

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer takes a look into the impact of the U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal on the United States diplomatic relationship with China and what it could mean for Chinese influence in the region.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Trump Booed At His Own Rally For Finally Telling The Truth About Something

    Some of the ex-president's supporters turned on him over one statement.

  • FDA's approval of Pfizer vaccine already paving the way for mandates

    When Pfizer and BioNTech’s (PFE) COVID-19 vaccine on Monday became the first ever to receive full Food and Drug Administration approval, a slew of vaccine mandates followed. The uptick shows that legal experts were on target predicting that approval would embolden businesses, governments, and schools to make vaccination a requirement.

  • Harris Blasts China, Says U.S. Won’t Push Asia to Pick Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris warned that China poses a threat to countries in Asia, while reassuring nations in the region the U.S. won’t force countries to choose between the world’s biggest economies. In a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, Harris spoke about the U.S. vision for a region built on rules, human rights, freedom of the seas and unimpeded commerce. She also offered for the U.S. to host the 2023 summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, signifying

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Former President Booed During Alabama Rally Because Alabama Is Racist and Doesn’t Believe that COVID-19 Can Kill

    The Orange Man aka Big Cheetos Dust aka That Ain’t Your Money aka Big Soft Top held a rally (surprise, surprise) in Alabama—mostly because he loves rallies and also because he loves getting a bunch or racist whites together in a large place during COVID-19 season—and was booed for telling the crowd of trailer home enthusiasts to get vaccinated.

  • He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

    AP Photo/FileMichael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.Spavor’s conviction and se

  • China's Magic Weapon, review: Jane Corbin's documentary played out like a sickening true-life thriller

    John le Carré would have done well to conjure an organisation as shadowy and chilling as that profiled in This World: China’s Magic Weapon (BBC Two). The subject of Jane Corbin’s gripping and unnerving documentary was the United Front Work Department – a branch of the Chinese Communicate Party which, it was asserted, works covertly to spread Chinese influence around the world and to target exiled dissidents and pro-democracy campaigners.

  • Liberal Media Scream: CNN regular says Biden’s doing a heck of a job

    It is no surprise that some in the liberal media are running block for President Joe Biden’s bumbling in Afghanistan. But CNN took the Liberal Media Scream prize this week by featuring a pundit who thinks the president is doing a heck of a job.

  • Biden news - live: President laughs off approval rating as Taliban order execution of translator’s brother

    Follow the latest updates from The Independent

  • Former Trump Pentagon chief says U.S. troop withdrawal date from Afghanistan was never fixed

    Chris Miller, the Trump administration's last acting defense secretary, told CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday evening that there was never a concrete date to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.Why it matters: Former President Trump has said President Biden should have stuck to the previous administration's May 1 deadline. But Miller told CNN's Chris Cuomo that there was always the provision for officials to "move the goal posts" on the date if required.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • ‘I’m a citizen with no country:’ Mark Sanford on turning against Trump and his party

    Former South Carolina governor talks about his memoir that links his decision to lessons learned from an extramarital affair in 2009 and his attempt to cover it up Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house in September 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images Mark Sanford is not the first Republican to turn against former US president Donald Trump and pay a polit

  • Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Doubles Down on Falsely Blaming COVID-19 Surge on Black Residents

    Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick doubled down on his false statements that Black residents of his state were responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

    Nearly 5,000 cases linked to single festival as infections rise across country

  • Australia concedes lockdowns are 'unsustainable' as Jacinda Ardern extends delta restrictions

    Continuous lockdowns are "unsustainable", the Australian prime minister said on Monday, marking a shift in policy away from the rigid lockdowns that have characterised the country's Covid response.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

    McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.” Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]