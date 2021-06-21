U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,172.50
    +19.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,350.00
    +195.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,105.00
    +70.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.80
    +12.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.73
    +0.09 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    +13.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1899
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    +2.45 (+13.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1020
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,404.12
    -1,679.45 (-4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    794.73
    -145.21 (-15.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.10
    +11.63 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

UN rights chief 'deeply disturbed' by Tigray violations

·1 min read

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief said on Monday she was "deeply disturbed" by continued reports of rights violations in Tigray, Ethiopia, including executions of civilians, sexual violence against children and forced displacement.

In remarks to open a three-week session of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet said she expected an ongoing probe into abuses there to conclude in August and be made public.

She also referred to "credible reports" that Eritrean soldiers remain in the Tigray region and continue to perpetrate violations of human rights and humanitarian law despite a pledge earlier this month to leave soon.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

