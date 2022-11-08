U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,818.75
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,876.00
    +38.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,045.50
    +31.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.00
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.58
    -1.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.30
    -7.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    -0.16 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1462
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3140
    -0.2610 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,721.10
    -1,041.21 (-5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.29
    -29.45 (-5.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.46
    -17.53 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger

·1 min read

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him.

"Abd el-Fattah is in great danger. His dry hunger strike puts his life at acute risk," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. top human rights official, at a Geneva briefing. She said that Turk had personally spoken with Egyptian authorities to appeal for his release, most recently on Friday. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More)

