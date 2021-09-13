U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    +25.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,811.00
    +204.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,521.25
    +79.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.90
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    +0.67 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    +0.47 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.2000 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,736.98
    -1,190.67 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.33
    -64.42 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.92
    +57.72 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

UN rights chief rebukes Taliban over treatment of women

·1 min read

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations' human rights chief criticised on Monday the Taliban's human rights record since seizing power in Afghanistan, noting that stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.

"Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women's rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She also expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban's new government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran and UN watchdog reach deal on nuclear monitoring

    Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached an agreement on Sunday that will allow the United Nations' nuclear watchdog group to provide upkeep on its monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites.Why it matters: The last-minute agreement prevents another crisis on the road to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, as Iran was on the cusp of being censured for violating its agreement with the IAEA, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Iran to allow new memory cards in UN's nuclear site cameras

    Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, potentially averting a diplomatic showdown this week. The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

  • Frontrunner to replace Merkel on defensive in TV debate

    In the second of three pre-election debates, the frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor faced tough questions Sunday over whether his ministry had a role in obstructing money-laundering probes. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, who is currently Germany's finance minister, denied his office was being directly investigated by prosecutors who carried out searches last week at the country's finance and justice ministries. The attack came from his closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, who followed up with salvos over two other financial scandals that have raised questions about Scholz's oversight in his roles as minister and previously mayor of Hamburg.

  • Syria city back to a kind of normalcy after cease-fire

    The badly damaged old section of the southern Syrian city of Daraa, which until recently was held by opposition gunmen, appeared to slowly return to some sense of normalcy Sunday. The capture of Daraa al-Balad marked another victory for President Bashar Assad, whose forces now control much of the country 10 years after Syria's civil war began. A Russian-negotiated cease-fire deal went into effect last week to end a government siege and intense fighting in Daraa city with rebel fighters holed up in Daraa al-Balad.

  • Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

    U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa was slow to get behind a $1 trillion infrastructure bill after the Senate passed it last month. It wasn't the price tag that tripped up the Democrat from a swing House district. In the weeks since, she won assurances from congressional leaders that a separate multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint would include money for the renewable fuels.

  • The Latest: Germany pushes vaccinations in varied locations

    Health workers are visiting kebab stalls, hockey games and hardware stores across Germany in a push to reach people who have yet to get a coronavirus shot as the country’s vaccination sputters. It is part of a special week-long vaccination drive during which people will be offered the shots without appointments at easily accessible sites listed on a national website and promoted on social media with the hashtag “Hier wird geimpft,” meaning “Vaccinations offered here.” “It’s never been easier to get a vaccine,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her weekend video address.

  • Aluminum Hits $3,000 for First Time in 13 Years on Supply Snarl

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum reached $3,000 a ton in London for the first time in 13 years amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay, while demand keeps rising. The metal has surged more than 15% over the past three weeks as supply risks rise throughout the industry, from bauxite mining in Guinea and alumina refining in Jamaica to aluminum smelting in China and beyond. Chinese producers were dealt a fresh blow on Monday as Steelhome reported that Yunnan province will enforce producti

  • Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

    Two French politicians kicked off their presidential campaigns Sunday, seeking to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election. The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves. This includes battles among multiple potential candidates on the right — including another female politician Valerie Pecresse — and among the Greens.

  • The Latest: UN official slams Taliban over reprisal killings

    The U.N. human rights chief says her office has received credible allegations of reprisal killings by the Taliban of former Afghan security forces, as well as instances in which officials in the previous government and their relatives were arbitrarily detained and later turned up dead. Michelle Bachelet, speaking on Monday to the Human Rights Council, warned of a “new and perilous phase” for Afghanistan as she criticized the Taliban for a disconnect between their words and actions.

  • EXPLAINER: Missile tests renew North Korea's regional threat

    North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership its building its capacity to deliver strikes against U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan. Experts weigh in on what the missiles tests show about the ambitions of the North's isolated ruler, Kim Jong Un, and whether this signals a new threat. Experts say the missiles launched over the weekend resemble in appearance U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles, and are likely designed to overwhelm the missile defenses of North Korea's neighbors.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • As Dubai's food delivery booms, dangers and casualties mount

    Running late, the delivery driver threaded his motorcycle around lurching cars, speeding against time and traffic to satisfy a customer’s burger craving — the day's last delivery in Dubai. The collision catapulted Mohammed Ifran off his bike and smashed him into the street, instantly killing the 21-year-old as he was delivering a meal worth some $8. After giving up farming in Pakistan, he had been working in Dubai as a contractor for Talabat, an online food delivery app popular in the United Arab Emirates.

  • The consequences of the Taliban's gender-segregated education policy in Afghanistan

    The consequences of the Taliban's gender-segregated education policy in Afghanistan

  • New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict lockdown to beat Delta

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand extended a strict lockdown in its largest city on Monday, requiring 1.7 million people living in Auckland to remain indoors for at least another week to snuff out small outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, all in Auckland, which was higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. "It's clear there is no widespread transmission of the virus in Auckland, but so long as we have new cases emerging, there are risks," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, announcing the decision to prolong the city's lockdown until Sept. 21.

  • Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide

    The court issued a permanent injunction that would let app developers route players to alternative platforms to make payments, allowing them to avoid Apple's 30% App Store fees. Analysts said that while the ruling had the potential to eat into Apple's services revenue, a big driver of growth in recent years, any hit was still unclear, would be spaced out in time and liable to be only a small fraction of overall income. "In the end, I expect this to have at most a 2% headwind to overall revenue and 4% to earnings," said Gene Munster, managing partner at tech-centric VC firm Loup Ventures.

  • Northern Idaho's anti-government streak hampers COVID fight

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho has a long and deep streak of anti-government activism that has confounded attempts to battle a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelming hospitals in the deeply conservative region. A deadly 1992 standoff with federal agents near the Canadian border helped spark an expansion of radical right-wing groups across the country and the area was for a long time the home of the Aryan Nations, whose leader envisioned a “White Homeland” in the county that is now among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals in northern Idaho are so packed with COVID-19 patients that authorities announced last week that facilities would be allowed to ration health care.

  • How El Salvador's bitcoin adoption could empty it of its US dollar reserves

    El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble could start a chain reaction that drains the nation of its dollar reserves, an economic expert has forecast.

  • China Should Curb Tech Monopolies to Ensure Growth, Says PBOC Advisor

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing should strengthen efforts to control the expansion of technology companies because the development of internet platforms leads to a “winner takes all” dynamic, which increases inequality and slows economic growth, an advisor to China’s central bank said.“The new technological revolution with more prominent properties of increasing returns will inevitably produce an unprecedented tendency toward monopoly,” Cai Fang, a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy c

  • Norway’s Oil Habit at Stake in Election About Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth.The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust climate change to the very heart of the campaign. But it’s also apparent that the two biggest parties in the country are still advocates for a $40-billion industry hooke

  • After the 'bazooka', Bank of Japan dismantles the work of its radical chief

    After years of shock-and-awe stimulus, the Bank of Japan is quietly rolling back radical policies introduced by its bold chief Haruhiko Kuroda and pioneering controversial new measures that blur the lines between central banking and politics. The unwinding of Japan's complex policy is driven by Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, insiders say, a career central banker considered the top contender https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/boj-kuroda-economy to replace Governor Kuroda whose term ends in 2023. Amamiya and his top lieutenant Shinichi Uchida have worked behind the scenes to make Kuroda's complicated policy framework--a product of years of unsuccessful attempts to revive stagnant consumer prices--more manageable, and eventually return Japan to more normal interest rate settings, even as the economy struggles with the pandemic.