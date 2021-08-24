U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

UN rights chief to report back on Afghanistan in Sept-Oct

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet is to report back in the September-October session on the situation in Afghanistan and any violations committed by the Taliban under a resolution agreed by the Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

The text, brought by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and adopted without a vote, gave Bachelet a mandate to present a fuller report in March 2022.

Austria's ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, speaking on behalf of the European Union, said it was joining the consensus even though the resolution "falls short" and the bloc had sought to launch an international investigation. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge)

  • Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema: No-one should go to bed hungry

    Hakainde Hichilema says in his inauguration address he will deal with the high cost of living.

  • Why aren’t we betting on biogas?

    It’s been such a crazy month for news that it’s hard to keep up with whatever developments each day brings. Breakfast came back to Taco Bell. Some dude shoved beans in his peen. With our brains perpetually addled by a noxious non-stop news cycle, it’s easy to forget that it was barely two weeks ago that the U.N. announced the planet is literally dying.

  • Torrance Police: More Than 300 Stolen Recall Election Ballots Found In Vehicle Of Suspect

    The theft of hundreds of stolen California recall election ballots is being investigated by Torrance police’s Special Investigations Division, the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit.

  • German SPD ahead of conservatives a month before election, poll shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country's federal election. Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.

  • Airbnb to provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees

    The effort will be funded by Airbnb, its chief executive, Brian Chesky, and donations to its charity Airbnb.org, the company said in a blog https://bit.ly/3msWX5f. "We are providing this housing through resettlement agencies and partners, who are in direct coordination with refugees and are advising on their needs for length of stay," a company spokeswoman said. Over the past weekend, Airbnb.org has worked with partners to place 165 refugees in safe housing shortly after they landed in the United States, Airbnb said.

  • Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan criticised over female footballers comments

    The country's first female president recently told the BBC about facing gender discrimination.

  • Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Will Not Be Disciplined, Department Says

    The U.S. Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol riots in January acted lawfully and in line with department policy, says U.S. Capitol Police.

  • Convicted ex-Chadian leader Hissène Habré dies at 79

    The former president, whose government carried out 40,000 murders, was serving a life sentence.

  • U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

    Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf's new guidance follows a worsening in the nation's diabetes crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid, with the United States experiencing a 29% jump https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid/#sidebar-diabetes-covid-methodology in diabetes deaths last year among people ages 25 to 44. The recommendation, published in the medical journal JAMA https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/currentissue, was based on data suggesting that type 2 diabetes risk increases significantly at age 35.

  • U.S. new home sales rebound modestly in July; prices surge

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline potential buyers from the market. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed builders were increasingly pre-selling homes, with about 75% the houses sold last month yet to be started or under construction. "Like we have seen in many different housing indicators, the new home sales report has shown significant cooling in the housing market recently relative to a period with robust activity late last year and early this year," said Daniel Silver an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Rise in July, Steadying From Recent Softness

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes rose in July for the first time in four months, helped in part by additional inventory and indicating still-firm underlying demand.Purchases of new single-family homes increased 1% to a 708,000 annualized pace following an upwardly revised 701,000 in June, government data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 697,000 rate. The report suggests purchases are steadying somewhat after falling to the lowest level si

  • Substack acqui-hires team behind subscription social app Cocoon

    Subscription newsletter platform kingpin Substack shared today that they've acqui-hired the team behind Cocoon, a subscription social media app built for close friends. Cocoon's initial pitch was for a social network for your closest friends, something that could level-up the text group chat you may have been stuck using before; over time, Cocoon evolved its platform's dynamics to allow for more open social circles that users could fine-tune at will.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • I wasted $40 on a couple of nearly unusable gas cans: Here's how to find a good one

    Why are so many gasoline cans so hard to use? More important, how do you pick a can that won’t turn you into a walking wick?

  • Biden to stick with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline- official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden has accepted a Pentagon recommendation to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden also asked for contingency plans to stay longer, should it be necessary, the official said. The Pentagon recommendation reflects increasing security concerns at the Kabul airport, where American citizens and at-risk Afghans are being evacuated.

  • Afghanistan: US decision to withdraw lays bare a not so special relationship

    The US acted unilaterally over the withdrawal - Joe Biden had little interest in Boris Johnson's view.

  • Zambia's new president vows to cut 'unsustainable' public debt

    New President Hakainde Hichilema pledged on Tuesday to tackle Zambia's "unsustainable" debt, lamenting that the national budget was overwhelmed by the cost of servicing it. Hichilema spoke during his swearing-in as the southern African country's seventh president, after a landslide election victory earlier this month over incumbent Edgar Lungu. It marked Zambia's third peaceful change of power to an opposition party since independence from Britain in 1964.

  • U.S. Stocks Top Record as Strong Earnings Continue: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose to record highs as strong corporate earnings and a rally in commodity prices outweighed lingering concerns about the threat of Covid-19 to the global economy. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained as Best Buy Co. became the latest U.S. retailer to report robust consumer demand while the price of oil and iron ore similarly gained on improving sentiment. Energy, consumer discretionary and materials stocks were among the best performers as investors also awaited insigh

  • State of Crypto: The Latest on Congress’s Crypto Tax Provision

    It's still unclear whether Congress will adopt any amendments.

  • Musk Says Tesla’s Autopilot Software Is ‘Not Great.’ Investors Don’t Care.

    Biden to discuss Afghanistan evacuation with G-7 allies on Tuesday as chaos continues, Samsung announces $206 billion investment spree, and other news to start your day.