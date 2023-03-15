U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

UN says renewed momentum toward peace in Yemen spurred by Saudi, Iran

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, March 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Yemen mediator urged the warring parties on Wednesday to "seize the opportunity" to take decisive steps toward peace and said momentum to end the conflict had been renewed by a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume ties.

"We are currently witnessing renewed regional diplomatic momentum, as well as a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions," U.N. Yemen special envoy Hans Grundberg told the Security Council.

"The parties must seize the opportunity presented by this regional and international momentum to take decisive steps towards a more peaceful future." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Rami Ayyub)

  • Fintech startup Stripe integrating OpenAI's new GPT-4 AI

    Fintech startup Stripe is starting to integrate OpenAI's latest GPT-4 artificial intelligence model into its digital payment processing and other products, Stripe said on Wednesday. The news followed an announcement by Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI that it would release GPT-4, a new version of the powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology that has powered chatbot sensation ChatGPT. The Stripe move represents one of the first known integrations of OpenAI's new technology, underscoring large companies' interest in embedding AI in their product offerings.

  • Chevron reports California gas-sales data after regulators’ threat

    Chevron said on Tuesday it reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California, disclosing the data after regulators threatened to fine the company for not following a new law aimed at investigating the cause of the state's high gas prices.

  • China’s Central Bank Takes Up Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Cr

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Bailouts are back, and capitalism is crumbling before our eyes

    Here we go again. The circumstances may be different, but the underlying causes are much the same. A well-functioning banking system is an essential backdrop to any successful market economy, but banks themselves are intrinsically dangerous, interconnected beasts that once off the leash almost invariably end up creating financial havoc.

  • Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, 54, and his financier, Kin Ming Je, faced an indictment in federal court in Manhattan charging them with various crimes, including wire, securities and bank fraud. Guo was charged in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank failure: 'This is all about regulation'

    The top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee is calling for a Congressional inquiry into the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and says a 2018 rollback in some banking regulations are at the heart of this latest financial meltdown.

  • Inside the legal loophole US regulators used to bail out SVB depositors

    Silicon Valley Bank's deposits were backstopped by the government over the weekend, a move made possible by a narrow legal exception inside a 32-year-old banking law.

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Named by U.S.

    Health officials released the first list of drugs paid for by Medicare whose prices went up more than the rate of inflation and will have to be rebated under a new federal law.

  • US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

    Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers whether to keep raising interest rates to fight higher prices. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and again pointed the finger at the U.S. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • White House pushes back after DeSantis questions U.S. support for Ukraine: ‘Consider the cost in American blood and treasure should Mr. Putin succeed’

    A White House spokesman offers a rebuke on Tuesday when asked about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.

  • Willow Project to deliver jobs, billions in government revenue

    President Joe Biden's approval of the Willow Project is expected to net billions in tax revenue and create new jobs on Alaska's North Slope as ConocoPhillips moves forward.

  • US retail sales fall moderately; producer inflation slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell moderately in February, likely payback after the prior month's outsized increase, but the underlying momentum remained strong, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter despite higher borrowing costs. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday followed on the heel of news last week showing solid job growth in February, and raised hope that the Federal Reserve could fight inflation without pushing the economy into recession. That has left the outlook for next week's rate decision from the Fed highly uncertain.

  • DeSantis and GOP are waging war against 'woke' ESG. Now business groups are fighting back.

    Bills that would bar dealings with financial institutions that follow ESG principles have been defeated in Republican-controlled statehouses.

  • 'It's a wake-up call': Advocacy groups, lawmakers highlight law they say led to SVB collapse

    Congress must repeal the Trump-era law, which was supported by both Republicans and Democrats, say advocates and some lawmakers.

  • Republicans Push for Tighter Work Requirements for Food Stamps

    A group of Republicans in the House plan to release a bill Tuesday that would make it harder for some adults to claim benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. Participation in the program jumped significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic, though the emergency measures put in place in 2020 have recently come to an end. The GOP bill would expand the age range for those who are considered able-bodied adults without dependents, and thus subject to w

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.