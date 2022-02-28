U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

UN SCIENTISTS SOUND ALARM ON WATER & CLIMATE CHANGE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a new report Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability. This report focuses on the realities of adapting to climate change right now, what that means for water, and the inequities that many communities face in this moment. The Walton Family Foundation Environment Program Director Moira Mcdonald released the following statement:

"Climate change is water change. Water defines the places we live, the fields we farm, and the food we eat - and the changing climate is changing how we all live with water."

"The decisions we make over the next five to 10 years — for the climate, our rivers, the ocean and coasts — will determine what kind of world we leave to our children and grandchildren."

"The solutions that will last, and meet the challenge of this moment, are the ones that will work for people and nature together. We also need to be particularly mindful to bring the people living on the frontlines of climate change - who have been historically left out of the decision-making process - into this work."

The Walton Family Foundation has a longstanding and deep commitment to protecting rivers, lakes and oceans.

About the Walton Family Foundation
The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving K-12 education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

