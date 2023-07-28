UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president

July 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday strongly condemned "the efforts to unconstitutionally change the legitimate government" of Niger and called for the immediate and unconditional release Niger's President Mohammed Bazoum.

In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council stressed the need to protect Bazoum, his family and members of his government.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation," the statement read. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Costas Pitas)