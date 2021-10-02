U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,752.45
    +3,990.23 (+9.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

UNAC/UHCP: 20,000 Plus Health Care Heroes Work Without a Contract; Kaiser Permanente Sits on Billions of Dollars; Threatens Future of Patient Care with Extreme Proposals

·2 min read

UNAC/UHCP RNs and health care professionals remain committed to fighting for staffing and other solutions. In 12 hours, 54% of eligible members had cast a vote in strike authorization as one of industry's best contracts expires

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of registered nurses and health care workers are caring for Kaiser Permanente patients without a union contract for the first time in decades as of midnight on October 1. The employer refused a customary 30-day extension, leaving the nearly 24,000 members of UNAC/UHCP to continue voting on a strike authorization through October 10.

UNAC/UHCP
UNAC/UHCP

Within 12 hours of strike authorization voting, 54% of eligible UNAC/UHCP members had cast a vote. A strike authorization vote gives the bargaining team the option of calling a strike if absolutely necessary. As required, the employer would get a 10-day notice before workers would take the ultimate step for lasting improvements for the sake of patients and workers.

"We're concerned about the future of nursing and how we recruit and retain nurses and other health care professionals to serve our communities for years to come," said Denise Duncan, RN, president of UNAC/UHCP and a registered nurse. "We can no longer sit back and watch the employer continue to dismantle the progress we made in quality patient care and health plan membership growth."

Health care employees—represented by UNAC/UHCP and other unions in the Alliance of Health Care Unions—worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure that Kaiser Permanente patients and families received quality care and compassion.

Unionized workers saved Kaiser Permanente and brought the organization back from the brink of collapse in the 1990s. Today, Kaiser Permanente serves one in four Californians and others in states across the country.

Yet Kaiser Permanente—sitting on $44.5 billion in reserves—wants to slash wages for new nurses and depress wages for current workers trying to keep up with rising costs for food, housing, and other essentials. See details on the unacceptable 1% raise and divisive two-tier wage structure here: https://www.investinpatientcare.com/two-tier-takeaways

Front-line workers hailed as heroes in 2020 are now targets and liabilities, according to numerous employer tactics and statements. Kaiser Permanente patients and the public can go to www.investinpatientcare.com to sign UNAC/UHCP's petition calling for Kaiser Permanente to invest in patient care and the people who provide the care.

United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) represents more than 32,000 registered nurses and other health care professionals in California and Hawaii, including optometrists; pharmacists; physical, occupational and speech therapists; case managers; nurse midwives; social workers; clinical lab scientists; physician assistants and nurse practitioners. UNAC/UHCP is affiliated with the National Union of Hospital and Health Care Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO.

Jeff Rogers | jeff.rogers@unacuhcp.org | (909) 263-7230
Anjetta Thackeray | anjetta.thackeray@unacuhcp.org | (909) 455-5146

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unacuhcp-20-000-plus-health-care-heroes-work-without-a-contract-kaiser-permanente-sits-on-billions-of-dollars-threatens-future-of-patient-care-with-extreme-proposals-301391186.html

SOURCE United Nurses Associations of California / Union of Health Care Professionals

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Why Guardant Health Is Down More Than 14% Friday

    Shares of healthcare company Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) are down 14.2% as of mid-session today on the heels of unconfirmed reports that it's interested in acquiring peer and indirect rival NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO). Only citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg reported on Friday that disease diagnostics Guardant Health is considering an acquisition of cancer-testing specialist NeoGenomics. Although neither NeoGenomics nor Guardant Health has confirmed they're in such discussions, the suggestion has an air of credibility.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov to Pay $500 Million for U.S. Tax Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- TCS Group’s billionaire founder Oleg Tinkov agreed to pay more than $500 million and pleaded guilty in a 2013 U.S. fraud case that accused him of concealing assets to evade paying taxes, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and Drou

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

    Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, wh

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • Merck reports success with drug fighting death, hospitalization from Covid

    Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP say their new drug shows promise in keeping people with mild to moderate Covid from dying or going to the hospital. It would allow people to take a pill at home to help fend off the disease, they say.

  • Woman shot by school safety officer after brawl with student left brain dead and is not expected to survive, family says

    Officer placed on leave as authorities investigate use of lethal force

  • Pfizer loses lawsuit over U.S. limits on drug copay assistance

    A judge dismissed Pfizer Inc's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law that the drugmaker said prevents it from helping Medicare patients afford two drugs that treat a sometimes fatal heart condition, but which cost $225,000 a year. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil in Manhattan rejected Pfizer's request to offer two copay support programs for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The judge said Pfizer's plan to offer direct payments to patients ran afoul of a federal ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • 50 Health Symptoms Women Should Never Ignore, According to Doctors

    As you get older, health issues are bound to pop up here and there. Usually, such things aren't too worrisome—an occasional headache here, a few random aches and pains there. But while some symptoms won't impact your well-being in the long-term, there are other signs of poor health that you should never ignore. After all, according to the latest 2021 data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 15.6 percent of all women in the United States are considered to be