U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,028.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.75
    +57.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.90
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.64
    -0.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.47 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9140
    -0.0160 (-0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.50
    -0.85 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0460
    -0.1540 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,771.24
    +1,089.37 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.85
    +124.88 (+14.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.37
    +49.97 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Unacast Now Offers Aggregated Location Data from 80+ Countries

·2 min read

Location Data and Analytics Firm Offers Expanded Human Mobility Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacast, a global location data and analytics firm, today announced the expansion of its solution to include aggregated data sets for international markets in 80+ countries. With this launch, organizations have increased visibility across multiple regions through a consistent source of clean, aggregated data, allowing them to move beyond device level data and eliminate internal data processing efforts.

unacast logo
unacast logo

Location and visitation activity data measures how and when places are visited, providing insights into what days/times a location sees foot traffic, how much and for how long. Traditionally, this type of international data wasn't readily available and was harder to use to derive insights.

Multinational enterprises, consultancies and global software analytics vendors need access to consistent sets of this type of data across different regions. This can then be used to help with site selection, competitive analysis and demand forecasting. Use cases include retailers – who will be able to see where people go before and after they shop and compare the foot traffic in their stores to others – and the real estate sector, where the data helps owners and investors understand the foot traffic around their office buildings and multi-family residential buildings.

Unacast's visitation activity product set will now be available to users for 80+ countries, with diverse degrees of coverage. This will allow new and current customers to build data insights in countries outside of the U.S., and make it easier to incorporate the data into existing applications and tools. Critically, this data will be aggregated to protect personal identity. These clean, filtered insights will be customizable for the customer.

Rikard Bandebo, chief product officer, Unacast, said: "Data is hard to get and use in countries outside of the United States, creating an obstacle for organizations looking to move into new regions. Unacast is making that data easier to use and more accessible by investing to source as much data as possible, then contextualizing it to provide value to customers. We're excited to offer this vital information to our customers so they can make the best decisions for their organizations."

About Unacast

Unacast is a human mobility data company committed to understanding how people move around on the planet. Sophisticated and data-driven commercial real estate professionals, retailers, researchers, analysts and data scientists use our Real World Graph®, the most accurate understanding of human activity in the physical world. Visit us online at www.unacast.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unacast-now-offers-aggregated-location-data-from-80-countries-301476025.html

SOURCE Unacast

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Will Reach $200,00 in Second Half of 2022, FSInsight Says

    Ether could reach $12,000, the report said.

  • Meta Threatens Europe Exit for Facebook, Instagram on Data Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. has threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from Europe if it is unable to keep transferring user data back to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersEuropean regulators are

  • Bitcoin flirts with $43,000 after weeks of blues

    The move came amid a broader recovery in the crypto market as the US reported better than expected jobs data on Friday.

  • North Korea Missile Program Funded With Stolen Crypto: Report

    A United Nations report has claimed that North Korean cyber-attacks have netted a crypto stash that has been used to fund the country’s missile program.

  • Crypto, Blockchain Investment in 2021 Exceeded Previous 3 Years Combined: KPMG

    Investment in blockchain and cryptocurrency hit $30 billion in 2021, more than in the three previous years combined, according to a new report from KPMG.

  • American hacker says he keeps turning off internet in North Korea

    P4x says he took revenge after dictatorship’s spies targeted him in cyberattack last year

  • Coinbase Explains Guidelines for Removing Accounts and Content

    "Our approach is to be free speech supporters, but not free speech martyrs," writes Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

  • Maybe There's a Use for Crypto After All

    One of the most frequent questions asked by crypto skeptics is: What can you actually do with crypto, besides financial speculation and crimes? It’s a tough question to answer, in part because most of the successful (and legal) uses of cryptocurrency so far have been in finance or finance-adjacent fields. There are plenty of crypto exchanges, nonfungible-token trading platforms and video games that involve buying and selling crypto tokens. But so far, not many crypto projects have had what I’d c

  • Web 3.0’s privacy-first model and its effect on native digital marketing

    One of the many plus points of the internet age is the ability to market products and services online by effectively targeting a demographic of users.

  • "Cloud ME" Technology Defies Distance to Bring People Closer Together for Beijing 2022

    In order to bring people closer together for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, despite the Covid restrictions and geographical distances between them, Alibaba has launched an innovative cloud-based technology "Cloud ME" powered by its real-time communication (RTC) solution. "Cloud ME" facilitates social interactions for people who are keen to explore bona fide meeting experiences during the Olympic Winter Games, enabling them to meet, and enjoy real-time conversations with each other via li

  • Tesla's bitcoin holding valued at nearly $2 billion at end of 2021

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that the fair market value of the bitcoin it held was $1.99 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021. The electric vehicle maker said in its 10-K annual report filed late Friday that in 2021, that after it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in the first quarter, as previously disclosed, it recorded 101 million of impairment losses from changes to the carrying value of it bitcoin, but also recorded gains of $128 million on certain sales of bitcoin in March 2021. In total, net cash outfl

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • India Defers Rate Meet as Subcontinent Mourns Loved Singer

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank postponed its interest-rate review by a day as the nation and its neighbors mourn the death of celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActThe Reserve

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Aw

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy After January Deliveries?

    China EV stock Li Auto is trying to find its footing as January deliveries more than doubled. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell?

  • Coinbase, Gemini, Binance.US: How 3 of the top crypto brokers compare

    Cryptocurrencies have fallen in value from record highs late last year, but the crypto market is still worth more than Facebook. While you can buy crypto from online brokers like Robinhood, several of the biggest online brokers for stock trading — think: Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Vanguard — don’t currently allow investors to directly buy or sell any cryptocurrencies (though they may allow for investing in bitcoin futures, for example). Expect that to slowly change, says Matt Schwartz, senior advisor and a certified financial planner with Great Waters Financial.“We’re starting to see more and more institutions that are establishing the ability to buy or sell cryptocurrencies on their platform,” Schwartz says.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • Real Estate Roundup: Industrious to open location in downtown West Palm Beach

    Industrious, a New York-based coworking space provider, will open a 27,000-square-foot location at Esperante Corporate Center in West Palm Beach. Industrious West Palm Beach will have 87 private offices and 350 total seats when it opens in December, according to the shared office space company. The venture is a result of a partnership with Related Southeast, a subsidiary of New York-based Related Cos., which is led by billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins majority owner Stephen Ross.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • Wordle, Activision, Zynga ride a 'tide' of FOMO driving big video game deals

    A surge of gaming deals that include Wordle, Activision and Zynga are part of an industry-wide fear of missing out.