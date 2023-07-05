‘Unacceptably high’: The Fed plans to keep hiking rates — but with the typical home selling for just $4K less than 2022's all-time high, don't expect a big housing correction to follow

‘Unacceptably high’: The Fed plans to keep hiking rates — but with the typical home selling for just $4K less than 2022's all-time high, don't expect a big housing correction to follow

Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting released on Wednesday show the Fed feels the country’s inflation rate remains “unacceptably high.”

While the central bank chose to hold the federal funds rate at 5.0% to 5.25% in its latest meeting back in June, the recently released minutes reveal the Fed has further rate hikes planned for the year, even if they won’t come as fast and furious as they have so far.

Don’t miss

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2023

Here's how much money the average middle-class American household makes — how do you stack up?

If that news, along with sticky inflation, after a long winter of continuously climbing mortgage rates and steadily falling home prices, has you wringing your hands over the future of the housing market, don’t despair yet.

Despite the dreary outlook, data shows the market might not be crumbling just yet.

In fact, the median U.S. home is selling for around $383,000 — only about $4,000, or 0.9%, less than the all-time high set in June 2022. This marks the smallest year-over-year drop in close to four months, according to Redfin.

Here’s what’s keeping prices elevated, and why you shouldn’t worry about a major housing correction in the near future regardless of what the Fed has planned.

Inventory is tight, keeping prices high

High mortgage rates may be keeping some buyers at bay, but they’re also deterring plenty of potential sellers who are locked into low rates from just a couple years ago.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6.71% last week, more than double what it averaged in 2021.

New listings plunged 27% compared to last year during the four weeks ending June 25 — the largest drop since the start of the pandemic. That’s also pushed the total number of homes for sale down by 11% — the first double-digit decline in over a year.

A lack of inventory means that with fewer options for buyers to choose from, they’re snagging homes faster than they’re being listed, which in turn keeps prices afloat.

Read more: 3 big mistakes people make with cash back credit cards that cost them every time they swipe

What does this mean for Americans entering the market?

It may not be a proper housing correction, but it’s safe to say buyers and sellers alike are finding the conditions challenging.

“The market isn’t nearly as fast as it was 18 months ago, when homes were flying off the market for well over asking price, and it’s not as slow as it was six or seven months ago, when mortgage rates first shot up,” said Oakland, California Redfin Premier agent Andrea Chopp.

Trying to follow the trends on a national level can be tricky. The typical property may be going for its asking price, but June was only the second month this has occurred since August 2022. And although sale prices are dropping the most in big metros like Las Vegas and Phoenix, areas like Milwaukee and Miami are seeing a rise.

Chopp says buyers should be aware that some desirable homes are attracting several offers and selling above asking.

“And sellers should know that their home may not attract as much competition as their neighbor’s home did two years ago, but it will sell if they price it fairly and put effort into marketing,” Chopp adds.

“Things like making small repairs and staging are important again.”

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.