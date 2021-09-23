Unagi's $2,440 smart scooter includes turn-by-turn directions and GPS tracking

Unagi Scooters has revealed what it claims is the first smart scooter around in the Model Eleven. It includes a bunch of intriguing features, such as audible directions, remote kill and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) sensor.

You can play your own music or podcasts using the built-in Bluetooth speaker and hear turn-by-turn directions to help you get where you're going. Unagi teamed up with Google to bring the navigation feature to its iOS and Android app. After you've selected your destination and put your phone away, you'll hear direction prompts through the audio system and see directional signals on the display.

Unagi Model Eleven smart scooter

On the security end, there's a motion sensor alarm to deter potential thieves, as well as GPS tracking. You'll be able to kill a stolen scooter remotely from within the app.

Perhaps the Model Eleven's most eye-catching feature is that ADAS sensor in the higher-end version. Unagi says the scooter can tell the difference between people, stop signs, stoplights, cars and other objects. It can warn you of a potential collision through both the audio system and the touchscreen display.

Unagi Model Eleven smart scooter

Unagi enlisted industrial designer Yves Béhar to help create the Model Eleven, which it says is the lightest, full suspension scooter on the market in part thanks to its use of long carbon fiber. The foldable scooter features Unagi's existing dual motor system, a swappable battery system and what the company claims are puncture-proof tires you can easily change when needed.

The standard Model Eleven costs $2,440. For the ASAS model, you'll need to fork over $2,860. Unagi is initially offering pre-orders through an Indiegogo campaign , but with the likes of Best Buy now selling the company's scooters , it wouldn't be surprising to see the Model Eleven at retailers in the future.