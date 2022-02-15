U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Unanet Adds New Features to ERP and CRM Platforms to Give GovCon, AE Customers Greater Scalability Amid Fast Implementations

·3 min read

DULLES, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM software solutions for the architecture and engineering (A/E) and government contractor (GovCon) industries, today released its newest product upgrades. Unanet's new features are designed to help small, mid-size and enterprise businesses scale seamlessly, so they can keep their fast-paced cultures, while still having the structure, tools, and insights needed to thrive.

"Most Unanet customers increase revenue while using our systems, and some are growing at extremely fast paces, so they need reliable and scalable solutions to manage their ever-expanding needs for invoicing, reporting, timekeeping, sales, and project management," said Assad Jarrahian, Chief Product Officer, Unanet. "Unanet delivers one of the industry's fastest implementation schedules so expanding businesses can quickly get on track to support their rapid growth. Our new features offer a variety of enhancements that deliver even more efficiency and ease of use."

New A/E Upgrades
On the A/E side, Unanet unveiled key features including:

  • Project Activities which offer new Kanban-style task management to keep project managers agile, informed and moving forward

  • Earned Value and Gantt updates to give project teams better insights to keep projects on time, on budget and profitable while maintaining multiple project timelines, interactive schedules, predecessor needs and more

  • New remote expense tracking in the highly rated Unanet mobile application lets all employees input expenses on their own devices, anywhere and anytime, so businesses gain more accurate and detailed expense entries, real-time project costing, streamlined billing, and shorter time to cash.

Enhancements for GovCons
For GovCon customers, Unanet has several new features and functions:

  • Customer Invoices can now be issued with an electronic signature

  • Customer Invoice Approval Workflow provides an automated approval workflow to speed customer invoice review before they are issued

  • Invoice Processors can now export expense reports in bulk with collated attachments for billing support

  • Enhancements to Analytics+ include exposure of new data objects, new MLR standard report for the Statement of Cash Flows, and a new Fixed Asset report

  • All Application Screens can be customized by the system admin to display the client logo as well as the Unanet logo

  • Users in Non-Admin Roles can import and export data in certain tables directly from the table maintenance screens rather than the admin screen

  • Redesigned People Planning in Project Planning & Resource Management improves ease of use in planning and assigning project labor

  • Unanet Mobile gets a New M&IE Wizard to permit location lookup and auto-calculation of allowable and unallowable expenses

CRM Updates
Unanet's A/E and GovCon customers using Unanet CRM for Web will now have Unanet CRM functions in a mobile application, giving them ease of use when they are out of the office, onsite at a project, or working remotely. Additionally, Unanet CRM has new email marketing and project management integrations, giving customers the ability to work in multiple platforms while still easily capturing data and sales information together.

"Our focus on delivering software enhancements will never change, however where Unanet truly stands out is the customer-centric thinking behind our innovations," said Jarrahian. "We create features that help customers be successful in their own businesses and which improve their scale, delivery and management. When our customers succeed, we succeed, and every product enhancement is created through that lens."

About Unanet
Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. For over thirty years, Unanet has partnered with more than 3,200 project-driven organizations to turn information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. Unanet is backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of its customers' projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unanet-adds-new-features-to-erp-and-crm-platforms-to-give-govcon-ae-customers-greater-scalability-amid-fast-implementations-301482847.html

SOURCE Unanet

