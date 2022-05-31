Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2022
The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.
In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).
In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).
Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.
According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first quarter of 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 108,908 euros and the earnings per share is 0.02421 EUR.
As of 31 March 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,546,828 euros. The equity of the company was 2,471,987 euros, corresponding to 97.06 % of the total balance sheet.
Condensed statement of financial position
EUR
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
Cash and cash equivalents
968,407
938,858
Trade and other receivables
29,341
166,825
Inventories
1,549,080
1,452,989
Total current assets
2,546,828
2,558,672
TOTAL ASSETS
2,546,828
2,558,672
Trade and other payables
74,841
195,593
Total current liabilities
74,841
195,593
Total liabilities
74,841
195,593
Share capital at book value
449,906
449,906
Share premium
226,056
226,056
Statutory reserve capital
287,542
287,542
Retained earnings
1,508,483
1,399,575
Total equity
2,471,987
2,363,079
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2,546,828
2,558,672
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
EUR
I Q 2022
I Q 2021
Gain on sales
213,200
0
Costs of goods sold
-83,830
0
Gross profit
129,370
0
Administrative and general expenses
-20,487
-21,408
Expenses related to investment property
0
-1,983
Changes in fair value of investment property
0
88,040
Operating profit
108,882
64,649
Financial income
25
19
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
108,908
64,668
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT
108,908
64,668
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
+372 667 9200
Attachment