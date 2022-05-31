Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2022

Trigon Property Development

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.



In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).

In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first quarter of 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 108,908 euros and the earnings per share is 0.02421 EUR.

As of 31 March 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,546,828 euros. The equity of the company was 2,471,987 euros, corresponding to 97.06 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.03.2022 31.12.2021 Cash and cash equivalents 968,407 938,858 Trade and other receivables 29,341 166,825 Inventories 1,549,080 1,452,989 Total current assets 2,546,828 2,558,672 TOTAL ASSETS 2,546,828 2,558,672 Trade and other payables 74,841 195,593 Total current liabilities 74,841 195,593 Total liabilities 74,841 195,593 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 1,508,483 1,399,575 Total equity 2,471,987 2,363,079 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,546,828 2,558,672

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR I Q 2022 I Q 2021 Gain on sales 213,200 0 Costs of goods sold -83,830 0 Gross profit 129,370 0 Administrative and general expenses -20,487 -21,408 Expenses related to investment property 0 -1,983 Changes in fair value of investment property 0 88,040 Operating profit 108,882 64,649 Financial income 25 19 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 108,908 64,668 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT 108,908 64,668

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

+372 667 9200

Attachment



