Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2022 and notice of calling the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development

Trigon Property Development
·8 min read
  • TPD1T.TL
Trigon Property Development
Trigon Property Development

Unaudited financial report for the second quarter and 6 months of 2022

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2022, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the first quarter of 2021, a 3.43-hectare property was sold for 824,040 euros (excluding VAT).

In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2022 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 6 months of 2022 of AS Trigon Property Development is 179,942 euros and the earnings per share is 0.04 EUR.

As of 30 June 2022 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,190,431 euros. The equity of the company was 1,958,144 euros, corresponding to 89.04 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

Cash and cash equivalents

234,947

938,858

Trade and other receivables

477,306

166,825

Inventories

1,478,177

1,452,989

Total current assets

2,190,431

2,558,672

TOTAL ASSETS

2,190,431

2,558,672

Trade and other payables

232,287

195,593

Total current liabilities

232,287

195,593

Total liabilities

232,287

195,593

Share capital at book value

449,906

449,906

Share premium

226,056

226,056

Statutory reserve capital

287,542

287,542

Retained earnings

994,639

1,399,575

Total equity

1,958,144

2,363,079

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2,190,431

2,558,672

 

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR

6 M 2022

6 M 2021

Revenue

614,480

205,000

Costs of goods sold

-259,267

-74,314

Gross profit

355,213

130,686

Administrative and general expenses

-40,735

-39,707

Changes in fair value of investment property

0

88,040

Other operating income

0

100

Operating profit

314,478

179,119

Financial income

45

44

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

314,522

179,163

Income tax expense

-134,580

0

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT

179,942

179,163

 

Notice of calling the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of AS Trigon Property Development

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code 10106774, address Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn 10141, hereinafter the „Company“) calls the extraordinary general meeting of Company’s shareholders, which shall be held at 14:00 on 29 September 2022 (here and hereafter Estonian time, GMT+3) at the Company’s office, at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn, 10141, IV floor. Registration for the meeting starts at 13:00 on the date of the meeting.

Agenda of the meeting and the Management Board proposals for the draft resolutions to be adopted, which have been approved by the Supervisory Board:

  1. Proposal of dividend payment

To pay dividends to the shareholders in the amount of 134 972 Euros i.e. 0.03 Euros per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 14 October 2022 as at the end of the business day of Nasdaq CSD’s Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 13 October 2022. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 20 October 2022.

Organisational matters

Participation at the meeting

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the general meeting will be determined as of 7 days prior to the general meeting, i.e. at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 22 September 2022. Registration of participants will start an hour before the beginning of the meeting, i.e. at 13:00. We ask the shareholders and their representatives to arrive in good time, taking into account the time required to register the participants.

For participating in the general meeting, we kindly ask you to present:

  1. Individual shareholders should submit an identity document, their representatives should also hold a valid written authorisation;

  2. legal representatives of corporate shareholders should submit their identity document; the authorised representative should also hold a valid written authorisation document. In case the corporate shareholder is not registered in the Estonian Commercial Register, we ask to provide a valid extract from the relevant register where the legal person is registered and from which the representative’s right to represent the shareholder arises. The extract must be in English or translated into Estonian or English by a sworn translator or an official equivalent to sworn translator. The documents of a foreign shareholder must be legalised or authenticated by apostille, unless otherwise provided by an international agreement. The Company may also deem the shareholder’s voting right to be proven, if all the required information on the legal person and the representative concerned are given in a notarised power of attorney, issued to the representative in a foreign country, and the power of attorney is recognised in Estonia.

The shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative and the revocation of the proxy by sending the documents to Company’s e-mail address info@trigonproperty.com  or take the above documents to the Company’s office at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn, 10141, IV floor, weekdays between 9:00 am – 5:00 pm by no later than 28 September 2022 at 17:00 (Estonian time).

In order to authorise a representative, the shareholder may use the template for power of attorney, which is published on the Company’s homepage http://www.trigonproperty.com/ and attached to the notice of adoption of resolutions on Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange homepage (www.nasdaqbaltic.com). Templates for revocation of the proxy are also available at the same place.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may demand the inclusion of additional items on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting, if the corresponding request is filed in writing at least 15 days prior to the general meeting, i.e. at the latest by 23:59 on 14 September 2022, at the e-mail address info@trigonproperty.com or to the Company's office at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn, 10141, IV floor. A draft decision or rationale must be submitted at the same time as the proposal to supplement the agenda.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may submit to the Company in writing a draft resolution on each agenda item, by posting the draft to the e-mail address info@trigonproperty.com or to the Company's office at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn, 10141, IV floor. The draft must be submitted in electronic form or by post so that it would be delivered to and received by the Company no later than 3 days before the general meeting, i.e. by 23:59 on 26 September 2022 at the latest.

At the general meeting, shareholders are entitled to receive information on the activities of the company from the Management Board. Management Board may refuse to provide information if there are reasonable grounds for assuming that it may cause significant damage to the interests of the company. In case the board refuses to provide information, the shareholder may require the general meeting to decide on the lawfulness of the request or to submit within two weeks an application to the court in petition proceedings, to oblige the Management Board to disclose information.

Documents related to the resolutions

Documents, concerning the general meeting, draft decisions of the general meeting, as well as other information subject to disclosure, are available for examination as attached to the stock exchange announcement about the notice of adoption of resolutions published on Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange homepage nasdaqbaltic.com, on the Company´s website http://www.trigonproperty.com/, as well as on prior notice beginning from the notification of the general meeting until the day of the general meeting at Company’s office at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn, 10141, IV floor on working days from 9:00 am untill 5:00 pm. Please contact us in advance at info@trigonproperty.com to request access to the documents.

Information on shares and total number of votes, linked to the shares

As of 31 August 2022, the share capital of AS Trigon Property Development is divided into 4,499,061 shares with no nominal value. Each share grants its holder one vote.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com

 

Attachments


