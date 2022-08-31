Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first six months of 2022

Vilkyskiu Pienine

Based on unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ sales revenue over first six months of 2022 amounted to 112.8 million EUR – 66.3% increase comparing to the same period last year (consolidated sales revenue over first six months of 2021 were 67.8 million EUR).

The Group accounted 8.3 million EUR net profit over first six months of 2022 then the same period of 2021 net profit was 1.5 million EUR.

Please find attached interim consolidated financial statements of Vilkyskiu pienine AB for the six months of 2022 and presentation of results.

Vilija Milaseviciute

Economics and finance director

Phone: +370 441 55 102

