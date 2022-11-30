U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first nine months of 2022

Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilkyskiu Pienine
Vilkyskiu Pienine

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for nine months of 2022 amounted to 175.7 million EUR – 64.4 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 106.8 million EUR).

During three quarters of 2022 the Group earned 12.33 million EUR net profit or three times more than in the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2021 was EUR 3.97 million).

Vilija Milaseviciute
   Economics and finance director
   Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment


