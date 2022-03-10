Unbanked Inc. Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Republic to Democratize Investor Access and Accelerate Growth

Image

Unbanked Inc.'s recently launched campaign has already raised over $1,000,000 from over 1,100 investors - leaving approximately $4,000,000 available for remaining investors.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbanked Inc, a global fintech company that connects traditional banking products with blockchain, today announced that it has launched a Reg-CF crowdfunding campaign on leading investment platform Republic. The campaign will enable U.S. and International investors to purchase equity in Unbanked Inc. via a SAFE note. The recently launched campaign has already raised over $1,000,000 from over 1,100 investors.

Predicated on the ethos that people should be in control of their own money, Unbanked provides infrastructure for many popular cryptocurrency-powered debit cards on the market today. Partners of Unbanked are given a seamless way for their customers to interact with cryptocurrencies, using their own branded white-label debit cards and bank accounts which can act as an easy gateway from dollars to cryptocurrencies and vice versa. The company offers a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

Previously, in June of 2020 Unbanked ran a successful campaign on Republic that was oversubscribed, reaching the legal campaign limit of $1,070,000 from over 3,700 investors. Since that time the company has grown significantly in terms of employee headcount, global reach, and revenues. This new Reg-CF campaign will be capped at $5,000,000 - leaving approximately $4,000,000 still available for investors. The company will use the new round of funding to expand geographically and develop new crypto-friendly products while continuing to scale the marketing efforts to increase and anchor its position as an innovative fintech firm operating at the forefront of the digital economy.

"Investors have been asking for over a year when we would do another capital raise and we knew we wanted to use Republic again," said Ian Kane, Co-founder, and Co-CEO at Unbanked. "We are democratizing financial access with our products so it only made sense to also democratize investment terms via our crowdfunding campaign. Everyone gets to participate at the same terms, whether you're a VC or a retail investor."

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

marketing@unbanked.com

