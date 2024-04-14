Here’s the Unbelievable Amount a Bottle of Water Costs in Every State
In most places in the U.S., water is free, safe to drink and widely accessible. And yet, society has still figured out a way to make us spend on this essential resource — by selling us pricey bottled water. According to new research from WaterFilterGuru.com, a 16.9-fluid-ounce bottled water averages $1.60 in the U.S. And you could spend a lot more — some brands, like Voss, retail their products at much higher prices.
Bottled water brands often flaunt concepts of exoticism and rarity. But there’s no evidence that bottled water is better than tap water; in fact, research has shown there’s no measurable difference between the two. Add to the scenario the fact that bottled water is bad for the environment, and it becomes even more absurd to think that we’re buying it.
Intriguingly, how much you’re spending on this liquid luxury varies by state. In a new study, WaterFilterGuru.com broke down how much every state spends on bottled water — both still and sparkling. It may come as a surprise that in most states, sparkling water is cheaper than still water.
Alabama
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50
Alaska
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.10
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
Arizona
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20
Arkansas
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30
California
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40
Colorado
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55
Connecticut
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
Delaware
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.15
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30
Florida
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50
Georgia
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $4.70
Hawaii
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.05
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.75
Idaho
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
Illinois
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55
Indiana
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Iowa
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.00
Kansas
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Kentucky
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.25
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40
Louisiana
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.75
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $3.15
Maine
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30
Maryland
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40
Massachusetts
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.60
Michigan
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20
Minnesota
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25
Mississippi
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.35
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Missouri
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.10
Montana
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50
Nebraska
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.95
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15
Nevada
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25
New Hampshire
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
New Jersey
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25
New Mexico
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
New York
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
North Carolina
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
North Dakota
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15
Ohio
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45
Oklahoma
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20
Oregon
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.65
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Pennsylvania
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25
Rhode Island
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40
South Carolina
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
South Dakota
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15
Tennessee
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55
Texas
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Utah
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Vermont
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Virginia
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.30
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35
Washington
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20
West Virginia
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20
Wisconsin
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $5.45
Wyoming
Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70
Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55
