Here’s the Unbelievable Amount a Bottle of Water Costs in Every State

In most places in the U.S., water is free, safe to drink and widely accessible. And yet, society has still figured out a way to make us spend on this essential resource — by selling us pricey bottled water. According to new research from WaterFilterGuru.com, a 16.9-fluid-ounce bottled water averages $1.60 in the U.S. And you could spend a lot more — some brands, like Voss, retail their products at much higher prices.

Bottled water brands often flaunt concepts of exoticism and rarity. But there’s no evidence that bottled water is better than tap water; in fact, research has shown there’s no measurable difference between the two. Add to the scenario the fact that bottled water is bad for the environment, and it becomes even more absurd to think that we’re buying it.

Intriguingly, how much you’re spending on this liquid luxury varies by state. In a new study, WaterFilterGuru.com broke down how much every state spends on bottled water — both still and sparkling. It may come as a surprise that in most states, sparkling water is cheaper than still water.

Alabama

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

Alaska

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.10

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Arizona

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

Arkansas

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

California

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

Colorado

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

Connecticut

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Delaware

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.15

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

Florida

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

Georgia

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $4.70

Hawaii

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.05

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.75

Idaho

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Illinois

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

Indiana

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Iowa

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.00

Kansas

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Kentucky

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.25

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

Louisiana

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.75

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $3.15

Maine

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

Maryland

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

Massachusetts

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.60

Michigan

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

Minnesota

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

Mississippi

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.35

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Missouri

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.10

Montana

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

Nebraska

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.95

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

Nevada

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

New Hampshire

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

New Jersey

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

New Mexico

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

New York

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

North Carolina

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

North Dakota

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

Ohio

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Oklahoma

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

Oregon

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.65

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Pennsylvania

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

Rhode Island

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

South Carolina

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

South Dakota

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

Tennessee

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

Texas

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Utah

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Vermont

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Virginia

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.30

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Washington

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

West Virginia

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

Wisconsin

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $5.45

Wyoming

Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

