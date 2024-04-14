Advertisement
Here’s the Unbelievable Amount a Bottle of Water Costs in Every State

Nicole Spector
·9 min read
mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In most places in the U.S., water is free, safe to drink and widely accessible. And yet, society has still figured out a way to make us spend on this essential resource — by selling us pricey bottled water. According to new research from WaterFilterGuru.com, a 16.9-fluid-ounce bottled water averages $1.60 in the U.S. And you could spend a lot more — some brands, like Voss, retail their products at much higher prices.

Bottled water brands often flaunt concepts of exoticism and rarity. But there’s no evidence that bottled water is better than tap water; in fact, research has shown there’s no measurable difference between the two. Add to the scenario the fact that bottled water is bad for the environment, and it becomes even more absurd to think that we’re buying it.

Intriguingly, how much you’re spending on this liquid luxury varies by state. In a new study, WaterFilterGuru.com broke down how much every state spends on bottled water — both still and sparkling. It may come as a surprise that in most states, sparkling water is cheaper than still water.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.10

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Arizona

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

stellalevi / Getty Images
stellalevi / Getty Images

California

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

Colorado

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.15

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

Christina Cunningham / iStock.com
Christina Cunningham / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $4.70

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.05

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.75

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Kent Raney / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kent Raney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.00

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.25

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.75

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $3.15

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.30

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.60

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.35

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Missouri

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.45

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.10

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $4.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.50

marekuliasz / Getty Images
marekuliasz / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $2.95

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.20

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

Jim / Flickr.com
Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.55

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

rruntsch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
rruntsch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

Jenjira Indon / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jenjira Indon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.45

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.75

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.65

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.25

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.40

Craig McCausland / iStock.com
Craig McCausland / iStock.com

South Carolina

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.95

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.15

Carl Banks / Getty Images
Carl Banks / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

johnnya123 / iStock.com
johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.85

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.60

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.30

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.35

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.50

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.20

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Wisconsin

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.40

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $5.45

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz still water: $1.70

  • Price of 16.9-fl-oz sparkling water: $1.55

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Unbelievable Amount a Bottle of Water Costs in Every State

