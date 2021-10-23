U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,131.11
    -1,805.04 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Unblinded Announces Business Development Immersion in Miami, Florida

·2 min read

Immersion happening November 19 - 21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Miami

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblinded is excited to hold a Business Development Immersion in Miami, Florida. Unblinded is an elite training program that has helped its clients grow their business, develop their super power of influence, and find more Money, Time and Magic in their everyday lives. Previous Immersions have led to exponential business and personal growth for attendees.

Unblinded Chief Visionary Officer Sean Callagy at Immersion in NJ, January 2020
Unblinded Chief Visionary Officer Sean Callagy at Immersion in NJ, January 2020

Unblinded sees everyone as a superhero with at least one superpower.

You started your business, or went into the career you did, because you wanted to make your life, and the lives of those you love, easier.

Isn't that what a superhero does?

Attending the Immersion will help you in developing your superpower of Influence.

With influence you make the world what you want it to be (in an integrous, heart-centered way.)

You can get exactly what you want, exactly how you want it, and live each day the way you want to live it.

The Unblinded Formula was created by Sean Callagy, Esquire.

Visit us at unblindedmiami.com or call 732-672-9002 to get your ticket.

What is Unblinded? Unblinded is an elite mentoring and training program that teaches participants to increase their influence, self, and process mastery so they achieve all the Money, Time, and Magic they want in their world. Who is Sean Calagy? Sean started a law firm while $100,000 in debt, using his credit card. He sold that a short time later for 7 figures. He has since had successful business ventures, including a 125+ person law firm that operates in several states today. Sean surfs, swims with sharks, runs with bulls, and speaks from stages around the world including for Tony Robbins, Sales Force, Disney, Bristol Myers Squibb, and more. Sean started to use the Formula to disrupt how fundraising was done for non-profits helping to raise close to $4 million dollars. None of this may seem unusual but Sean has done all of this, and more, while being blind.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unblinded-announces-business-development-immersion-in-miami-florida-301407002.html

SOURCE Unblinded

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Are you ready to be part of the ‘Great Resignation’?

    A recent study found that 40% of American adults don’t have enough non-retirement savings to cover even one month of living expenses, and less than a quarter have liquid savings worth more than three months of their family income. While that timeframe can vary based upon your role, location, and industry, you need to be prepared to cover your living expenses for at least that amount of time—and preferably more.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Pfizer Scientist Says Theranos Used Pharma Logo Without Permission

    A former Pfizer scientist testified he had advised his employer against working with Theranos more than a year before the startup altered a report so it featured Pfizer’s logo and purported to validate Theranos’s blood-testing devices.

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Wells Fargo CEO talks pandemic recovery, regulatory hurdles and bank's future

    Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf was in Phoenix on Friday and in an exclusive interview he spoke to the Business Journal about the bank's role in pandemic recovery, the path ahead on regulatory issues and why Phoenix is an important market.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Boom times for Shell amid record gas prices

    Major oil companies are expected to reveal booming profits after global gas prices soared. Shell is forecast to post quarterly revenue of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) for its natural gas division when it reports on Thursday, an almost three-fold increase on the same quarter last year.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Why Gentex Missed Q3 Estimates and Cut Its Full-Year Sales Guidance

    Auto industry supplier Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) reported that its net income fell by 34.5% year over year in the third quarter to $76.7 million ($0.32 per share) as its automaker customers were forced to cut production amid an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. Gentex is the world's leading supplier of automotive rear-view mirrors that do anything more than simply reflect light. If your car's mirror automatically dims, has any sort of information display embedded in it, or has switches on it that control other functions in your vehicle, it was almost certainly made by Gentex.

  • Apple's electric car dreams veer off track as battery talks flounder

    Apple’s dreams of building an electric car have been thrown off course as talks with its battery suppliers threaten to fall apart.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • LaserShip Taps Top Home Depot Supply Chain Executive as CEO

    In a personnel move with enormous implications for the parcel-delivery industry, regional carrier LaserShip said Friday it has named Mark H. Holifield, the architect of Home Depot Inc.'s modern-day supply chain operation, as its permanent CEO. Holifield succeeds Mike Roth, who was brought in by LaserShip's owner, private equity firm American Securities LLC, to serve as interim CEO of Vienna, Virginia-based LaserShip. Holifield takes over on Nov. 8. His last day at the Atlanta-based retail giant

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Copper, Aluminum Erase Gains as Energy Crisis Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper, aluminum and nickel erased early gains to resume their slide as the global energy crisis and growing concerns about global growth continue to roil the industry.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Mo