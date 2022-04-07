U.S. markets closed

How to unblock someone on Facebook

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Healing is a beautiful thing, isn’t it? In the 21st century, part of that healing process can mean finally unerasing someone from your digital world and permitting the possibility of the occasional run-in on your Facebook timeline. Who knows, you might even want to consider sending them a friend request. Heck, they might even send you a friend request.

Here is how to take that first step. Here is how to unblock someone on Facebook using any device, according to Facebook.

We should note that once you unblock someone, Facebook won’t allow you to block them again for a few days.

How to unblock someone on Facebook using a computer

  1. Click the dropdown tab icon in the top right corner

  2. Select “Settings” from the “Settings & privacy” tab

  3. Click “Blocking”

  4. A “Block Users” section should appear along with a list of any users you’ve blocked

  5. Select “Unblock” next to the name of the user you want to unblock

  6. Click “Confirm”

How to unblock someone on Facebook Android app

  1. Open the Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner

  2. Select “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab

  3. Scroll down and tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab

  4. A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock

  5. Tap “unblock” again to confirm

How to unblock someone on Facebook iOS (iPhone and iPad)

  1. Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right corner

  2. Open the “Settings & privacy” tab and tap “Settings”

  3. Select “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab

  4. A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock

  5. Tap “unblock” again to confirm

How to unblock someone on Facebook Lite

  1. Open Facebook Lite and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right

  2. Scroll down and open “settings”

  3. Tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab

  4. A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock

  5. Tap “unblock” again to confirm

How to unblock someone on Facebook mobile browser

Facebook has a couple mobile browser versions

Here is how to unblock someone on the “classic” mobile browser

  1. Tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner

  2. Tap “Blocking” from the “Audience & Visibility” tab

  3. A list of blocked people should appear, tap “unblock” next to the person you want to unblock

  4. Tap “unblock” again to confirm

The same steps apply to the “updated” mobile browser experience except you will find “Blocking” under the “Privacy” tab instead of an “Audience & Visibility” tab in step two.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to unblock someone on Facebook from any device

