UNC Asheville makes staff cuts as $6 million deficit is expected to grow to $8 million

Students walk to and from classes at UNC Asheville, February 7, 2024.

ASHEVILLE – UNC Asheville has announced employee separations as the school’s $6 million deficit is expected to grow to $8 million in the next fiscal year.

Chancellor Kimberly van Noort said in an April 11 newsletter that 12 staff positions in Student Affairs, Academic Affairs and the Office of the Chancellor have been identified for discontinuation. These staff members have already received separation notices.

“As painful as these separations are, it’s important that we understand them in the context of the University’s financial reality and our extensive efforts to contain costs, minimize impacts on the workforce and student experience, and plan a more resilient future,” van Noort said in the newsletter.

Chancellor Kimberly van Noort, February 7, 2024.

UNCA budget-deficit projections of $6 million for the current fiscal year have now grown to $8 million for the next, according to the newsletter. The chancellor announced four steps the school has identified as part of its plan to recover from the deficit:

Tightening immediate spending practices and containing any effect on faculty, staff, and overall operations. Among recent measures UNCA has already taken, van Noort cited indefinitely holding vacant positions, reducing travel costs, drawing more on trust and endowment funds when possible, and creating a fall 2024 academic schedule that relies heavily on permanent faculty.

Identifying and finalizing a limited number of employee separations, a step which was completed this week.

Evaluating the university’s portfolio of academic programs.

Monitoring enrollment and financial trends ahead of fall 2025 and beginning longer-term planning. This step will continue from the spring into the fall. Enrollment on census day, Aug. 30, will determine if additional adjustments are needed.

Van Noort said in the newsletter that UNCA completed a campus-wide study, and beyond elimination of certain positions, the school has also reassigned some staff members to different positions and suspended or eliminated several unfilled roles. The newsletter also mentioned the extension of resources to the staff members who were dismissed including benefits support, help with resumes and job searches, counseling services and other assistance.

One major factor in the deficit was a 25% enrollment decline over the course of five years. Enrollment in fall 2023 was 2,907 students. Now, the university is striving to have between 3,800 and 4,000 students enrolled by 2030. UNCA’s webpage “Asheville 2030” was created to provide details on the school’s financial situation. They have asked members of the UNCA community to take their survey of the same title to contribute their own opinions on how to best address campus needs and improve the deficit and enrollment rates.

