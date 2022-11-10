U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,922.61
    +174.04 (+4.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,539.83
    +1,025.89 (+3.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,993.72
    +640.54 (+6.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.39
    +97.99 (+5.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.75
    +0.92 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    +40.50 (+2.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.40 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0156 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8480
    -0.3030 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1675
    +0.0314 (+2.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9600
    -4.4500 (-3.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,329.51
    +400.90 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.59
    +25.30 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

UNC Charlotte, City of Charlotte, Centralina Regional Council, Duke Energy win prestigious Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Cleantech Award for curbside electric vehicle charging technology

·5 min read

  • Award honors PoleVolt™ and achievements that contribute to diverse, equitable, inclusive clean energy technology initiatives.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNC Charlotte, the city of Charlotte and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) have been named the recipient of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Cleantech award by the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC). The organizations were selected for the award based on their collaborative initiative PoleVolt™, which uses existing streetlights to provide curbside electric vehicle (EV) charging for drivers.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Presented at RTCC's fourth annual Cleantech Innovation Awards, the honor recognizes an organization or initiative that has demonstrated a strong commitment to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive cleantech economy. RTCC is a not-for-profit organization that supports the creation of sustainable communities through cleantech innovation and adoption.

"North Carolina is growing its presence in the clean energy and technology industry and UNC Charlotte's Energy Production and Infrastructure Center is a key part of that growth, along with our partners at the city of Charlotte, Duke Energy and Centralina Regional Council," said Rob Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering. "Our PoleVolt™ innovation is just one example of how we are partnering toward a better socioeconomic balance with greater access to clean energy in more communities. It is an honor to be counted among other strong innovators who are also forging solutions for societal challenges across the nation."

A public-private effort between EPIC at UNC Charlotte, the city of Charlotte, Centralina Regional Council and Duke Energy, PoleVolt™ is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technology Office.

"The option to choose clean energy transportation should be available to everyone, so we're proud to play a role in efforts like PoleVolt™ that help remove barriers to access," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "When you pair UNC Charlotte's talented research team with the type of innovation we're constantly developing at our Mount Holly Emerging Technology Center, we can all help make clean energy and an equitable economy a reality."

Decreasing costs, increasing access

Placing charging stations in the public right-of-way along the curb can be expensive and difficult because of the potential need to run underground wiring and install new charging bollards in or near sidewalks. By utilizing existing streetlight infrastructure and connecting the circuits on overhead wiring, PoleVolt™ can lower the costs of installing EV charging stations by as much as 50%.

Future PoleVolt™ locations are planned in Charlotte and across the state.

Greener driving for all

The first deployment of PoleVolt™ was in February at the Ritz at Washington Heights Park in Charlotte's Historic West End District – an initiative designed by community leaders in 2018 to improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions and improve health.

Two UNC Charlotte undergraduate engineering students – Grady Harwood and Philip Harmon – led the development of the project's cloud-based software to launch charging from a smartphone. The students, along with Rob Cox, associate director of EPIC, gave a demonstration of the PoleVolt™ to the governor and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles at the February deployment event.

"I am grateful we are being recognized for our work to promote both sustainability and equity in new technology," said Mayor Lyles. "We are committed to investing in our Corridors of Opportunity with clean energy and technological advances that will benefit residents now and into the future."

Mecklenburg County is part of the nine-county Centralina region. Centralina is home to the Department of Energy's Clean Cities program for the region – the Centralina Clean Fuels Coalition. The coalition has been working for decades to increase the region's use of alternative fuels, improve air quality and reduce impacts of climate change.

"The Centralina region will be a model for EV planning and deployment because of these types of innovative partnerships," said Centralina Executive Director Geraldine Gardner.

PoleVolt™ supports Executive Order No. 246 that seeks to accelerate the state's transition to a clean energy economy by creating a carbon-neutral, sustainable state transportation system in North Carolina.

UNC Charlotte

With enrollment of nearly 30,000 students, UNC Charlotte is North Carolina's urban research university. It leverages its location in the state's largest city to offer internationally competitive programs of research and creative activity, exemplary undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs, and a focused set of community engagement initiatives. UNC Charlotte maintains a particular commitment to addressing the cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health, and social needs of the greater Charlotte region.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Duke Energy media contact: Logan Kureczka
800.559.3853

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unc-charlotte-city-of-charlotte-centralina-regional-council-duke-energy-win-prestigious-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-in-cleantech-award-for-curbside-electric-vehicle-charging-technology-301674902.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Recommended Stories

  • The picks are in: Here is Auburn Wire’s forecast of week 11’s SEC slate

    The staff at Auburn Wire has revealed their picks for the best games within the SEC this weekend.

  • North Carolina utility customer advocate’s approach to Duke Energy carbon plan faces criticism

    The Public Staff, determined to balance electricity costs and system reliability with clean energy, recommended a more cautious approach to the N.C. Carbon Plan than did Duke Energy Corp.

  • Ballard Power and Fusion Fuel commission H2Évora Green Hydrogen Plant

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) and Fusion Fuel (Nasdaq: HTOO) announced today they completed the interconnection of Fusion Fuel's H2Évora plant to the Portuguese electric grid and successfully commissioned the facility. The demonstration project, comprised of 15 HEVO-Solar units and associated balance of plant equipment, will produce 15 tons of green hydrogen per year and avoid the emission of 135 tons of CO2 annually. The facility includes a 200-kilowatt FCwaveTM fuel cell mod

  • Did Apple Just Spell Doom for This Rare-Earth Elements Stock?

    With rising demand for advanced computing hardware and renewable energy solutions, many investors have hope for the rare-earth elements (REEs) niche of the mining industry. Fortunately, just a trace amount of a REE like cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, or terbium can go a long way in the manufacture of all sorts of items from batteries to medical equipment. Most REE production takes place in China, so many investors looking for a U.S.-based company have landed on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) as a top way to invest in this space.

  • Plug Power already thinking about expansion as production begins at $94M factory

    CEO Andy Marsh says Plug Power is working to drive down costs while increasing capacity. It's part of the plan to reach break-even operating margins by the end of next year.

  • An 18-foot python ate an alligator — whole — in Florida. Viral video shows what happened next

    An alligator became a meal for a Burmese python in Florida, and, spoiler alert: Neither animal made it out alive.

  • Perpetua Resources Announces Supplemental Draft EIS Highlights Positive Environmental Outcomes

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA )(TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or "the Company") announced today that the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement ("SDEIS") published by the United States Forest Service ("USFS") on October 28, 2022 highlights the net positive environmental outcomes that the Stibnite Gold Project ("Project") can provide to the abandoned mine site based on the results of comprehensive scientific analysis conducted by the USFS over the last six yea

  • Strong Winds as Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida

    Hurricane Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida, just south of Vero Beach, early on November 10, before being downgraded to a tropical storm.Footage posted to Twitter by Logan Parham shows wind and rain lashing Melbourne, around 30 miles north of Vero Beach.Wind gusts of up to 75 mph were possible early on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Credit: Logan Parham via Storyful

  • Nicole live updates Thursday: Highest wind gusts (62 mph) recorded at Juno Beach

    Nicole made history as only the second hurricane to hit Florida in November.

  • Tropical Storm Nicole Floods Florida Streets

    Tropical Storm Nicole moved across Florida, bringing “a dangerous storm surge and damaging waves” on Thursday, November 10, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The National Weather Service reported that Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, but later “weakened” to a tropical storm.Video posted by Robbie Jay on Thursday shows floodwater flowing through the streets of Palm Coast.The storm was expected to “move across the west-central Florida peninsula” and then “emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico” on Thursday, according to NHC forecasts. Credit: Robbie Jay via Storyful

  • Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

    Swimming in two plastic bins inside a brightly lit and sterile quarantine room at a Rhode Island zoo, 16 quarter-sized turtle hatchlings represent a growing worry for conservationist Lou Perrotti. Such concerns have prompted a dozen proposals to increase protection for freshwater turtles at the 184-nation Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) meeting in Panama Nov. 14 through Nov. 25.

  • ‘It was giving me a hug’: video captures rare giant octopus encounter

    Canadian diver captures footage of the cephalopod drawing closer and closer until it fully embraces her

  • Exclusive Satellite Images Show Methane Clouds Near a Polish Coal Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- All through COP27, Bloomberg Green will exclusively publish new satellite images of methane releases around the world, in collaboration with emissions monitoring firm GHGSat Inc. Scientists say reducing the emissions of methane, which has 84 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere, is one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’

  • Africa will lose 64% of GDP to climate change by 2100

    If African countries don’t change their current climate policies to align with the Paris Agreement, and continue suffering climate funding shortfalls from the west, they could lose 64% of their GDP due to climate change devastation according to a report (pdf) released by UK relief agency Christian Aid on Nov. 9.

  • Thanksgiving Dinner to Bust Wallets as Food Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Any way you slice it, this Thanksgiving is going to cost more.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Price increases for flour and cookies hit a record high year-over-year for October, US government da

  • Florida seeing damage from Hurricane Nicole: Video from Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

    Social media posts show how Hurricane Nicole is wreaking havoc before it makes landfall in Florida as a projected Category 1 storm.

  • Nicole Lashes Florida With Rain, Thousands Without Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Nicole, now a tropical storm, is lashing central Florida with heavy rain and powerful wind, leaving a trail of blackouts and floods.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’The storm came ashore early Th

  • Ahold turns to solar panels, lowers thermostats to save energy

    Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize is turning to renewable energy and lowering the temperature in its stores to help offset soaring gas prices. Energy bosses and government officials throughout Europe have urged people and businesses to reduce power use and put in place contingency plans so they are less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine. Ahold - the owner of more than 20 retail brands including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop in the United States - is among those cutting its energy use, as gas prices are expected by some to remain high for years.

  • How many private jets were at COP27?

    Demonstrators in Amsterdam stopped private jets taking off ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference.

  • Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

    Pepsi, Apple and Rio Tinto are among the newest members of an alliance committing $12 billion to buying near-zero-carbon concrete, steel, aluminum and more.