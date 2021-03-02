UNCF Congratulates Education Secretary-Designate Miguel Cardona on Senate Confirmation

HBCUs call for close working relationship with the Department of Education

Washington, D.C., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Senate today, by a vote of 64 to 33, confirmed the Honorable Miguel Cardona as the new United States Secretary of the Department of Education. Dr. Cardona will assume leadership over a vast portfolio of programs that impact the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as well as first-generation and low-to-moderate income students, the same constituency UNCF (United Negro College Fund) represents daily to the federal government.

“Congratulations to Dr. Cardona, and I look forward to working with him to improve the conditions of HBCUs and the students we serve, as they are an important element of our shared national future,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Dr. Cardona takes the helm of the department at a critical juncture, as we collectively grapple with the reality of a racial reckoning and still hope to emerge from a worldwide pandemic. He has UNCF’s best wishes, but we also offer to be there with him every step of the way with our expertise that has lifted up our community since we were founded in 1944.”

“Under the last two presidents, UNCF and other HBCU leaders have met with the Secretary of Education quarterly,” said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “We certainly hope to continue that tradition with Dr. Cardona, as it allowed us the opportunity to speak candidly, off the record, and get things done that positively impacted our institutions and students. In addition, the new secretary will hopefully preside over the fulfilment of the president’s agenda of investing $70 billion at HBCUs and MSIs. We hope to work with President Biden this month as he releases a budget which we hope to be a ‘down payment’ on his campaign promises, and then we hope to help Congress pass these significant, long-overdue investments in our institutions and worthwhile student bodies.”

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, "A mind is a terrible thing to waste." ® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

