U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,191.62
    +11.45 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,030.67
    -12.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,137.99
    +121.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.72
    +27.86 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.99
    -0.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.17 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3899
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1140
    +0.2490 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,161.96
    +4,182.17 (+8.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.67
    +36.86 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

UNCF: The Fight Must Continue

United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
·3 min read

Organization Supports the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

WASHINGTON, DC, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF stands shoulder to shoulder with those who affirm that “Black lives matter.” And while UNCF mourns the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more recently Daunte Wright—we redouble our daily efforts to educate and prepare college students to be graduates who will be leaders that create solutions for societal ills and fuel progressive gains for all Americans.

“For the first time in recent memory, we witnessed a rogue member of law enforcement held accountable for the senseless murder of an unarmed Black man,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “While this conviction is a step towards justice, the fight for racial equality for all citizens must continue.

“As we move into our 77th anniversary this week, UNCF remains committed to demanding justice and accountability. With the development of the new UNCF George Floyd Peace and Justice Scholarship, we envision a world where even more HBCU graduates help to lead us all toward a future where equality can finally be reached,” said Lomax.

UNCF is a steadfast supporter of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. Having passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now waiting for action in the U.S. Senate, the bill addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability.

The work UNCF does on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students is vital work and, is at its core, inextricably intertwined with the ongoing Black struggle for our full citizenship rights, privileges and protections. Like the lives of Black men and women, our HBCUs are constantly undervalued, disparaged, under assault and put at risk.

“UNCF has always prided itself on forging bipartisan coalitions for the betterment of all our people—uplifting social justice issues, like education,” said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “Today, we at UNCF feel it is imperative that Democratic and Republican senators come together to forge the necessary path forward and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. If senators can put the people first, they can pass a bill that will reduce the likelihood of racial profiling and provide a path to justice for all of our communities.”


###

About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Starts The Week On A Strong Note

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.3865 and is trying to settle above the next resistance at 1.3900.

  • Tesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as electric-car maker Tesla gained ahead its earnings report, kicking off this week's results from heavyweight technology companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3% as analysts expect the company to report a rise in first-quarter revenue following record deliveries. Companies that constitute about 40% of the S&P 500's market cap report from Tuesday through Thursday, including Microsoft Corp, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc. Shares of the companies were higher in early afternoon trading.

  • Oman Is Said to Mull Cement Stake Sale in Privatization Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman is considering the sale of its stake in Oman Cement Co. SAOG, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as Gulf nations increasingly lean on state assets to bolster their finances.The sultanate is speaking to advisers about selling its nearly 54% holding in the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The stake could be worth just over $100 million based on its current market price.No final decisions have been made and the state may also decide to retain the stake.Oman Cement’s chief executive officer, Salem AlHajry, said there’s no plan for now to divest shares in the company and the government’s focus is on growing the business. The Oman Investment Authority, the country’s wealth fund that controls the stake, couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.The government has been seeking ways to tame its budget deficit and steady an economy hit by last year’s decline in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. It’s pushed through reforms including cutting spending, slashing government jobs and introducing a value-added tax in April.Oman is among Gulf monarchies that are now exploring new financing sources. Saudi Arabia is hoping to speed up privatizations and is following a model implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi by selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer.Cement CompetitionOver the last decade, Oman Cement has been facing intense competition from producers of the building material from the United Arab Emirates.Competitive pricing, coupled with increased operating expenses in the form of higher energy costs, has weighed on the business while construction activity has slowed. Oman Cement has lost around half its market value in the past five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Oman is the largest Middle Eastern crude exporter outside of OPEC, pumping around 700,000 barrels a day. The country is also studying options for state energy company OQ SAOC, including a potential initial public offering.In December 2019, State Grid Corp. of China agreed to buy 49% of Oman Electricity Transmission Co. SAOC in a deal that was said at the time to value the firm at about $2 billion. The sale marked the first major privatization by Oman.The government has raised additional funding from the ownership transfer of some gas pipelines to Oman Gas Co.(Updates with CEO’s comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Missed opportunity: hedges to crimp U.S. shale oil producers' first quarter profit

    U.S. oil and gas operators face billions of dollars in hedging losses that will weigh on first quarter earnings as this year's oil-price recovery left dozens selling their oil at below market prices. Companies including Cimarex Energy Co and Concho Resources that locked in prices on some of their volumes when prices rebounded last year to around $40 per barrel missed some of the price jump, and Concho owner ConocoPhillips paid millions of dollars to unwind those contracts. Hedges and a February freeze that temporarily slowed output, are expected to crimp the benefits of higher prices as U.S. oil producers report earnings in coming days.

  • Traders Sidestep ‘Rate Freight Train’ With Short-Dated Bond ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in Treasury yields has cooled down, but exchange-traded funds tracking the bond market are showing tensions might be building under the surface.Investors put $2 billion into the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (ticker VGSH) and about $660 million into the Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (ticker SCHO) last week -- a record for both funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, traders rushed out of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT), which tracks longer-dated debt and bled nearly $1 billion in the span.This year’s Treasury selloff slammed funds that focus on longer duration -- a measure of sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- spurring billions of dollars in withdrawals. Though bond investors have gotten a reprieve over the last month as yields have drifted lower, there’s still caution around stepping into long-dated debt as the U.S. economic picture continues to brighten.“The spike in rates earlier this year clearly spooked some investors, who are now reevaluating the risk-reward of owning duration,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store. “Investors are becoming much more reluctant to stand in front of the rate freight train. There’s no question the bias is towards owning shorter duration.”Persistent bearish wagers against TLT tell a similar story. Short interest in the ETF is nearly 19% of shares outstanding, close to the highest level since 2017, data from IHS Markit Ltd. show. TLT has sank over 11% so far this year, after surging 16% in 2020. Meanwhile, VGSH and SCHO are both little changed year-to-date.The rush into short-duration Treasury ETFs coincides with a rotation out of popular stock funds, notes Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas. Investors pulled $8.7 billion from the $357 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker SPY) last week -- the most since September -- while the $164 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (ticker QQQ) posted weekly outflows of $2.6 billion.“This smells like some nerves showing and maybe some profit taking by the trading crowd given the outflows we are seeing from some of their favorite equity ETFs, which have started to move sideways after a big surge in early April,” BI strategist Balchunas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No Respite for Huarong Investors as Earnings Delay Adds to Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- What investors in China Huarong Asset Management Co. want is transparency over its future. What they’re getting is a lesson in how opaque Chinese state-owned companies can be.On Sunday, the embattled firm announced it wouldn’t publish its 2020 earnings by the end of this month -- the deadline required by Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Instead of providing clarity, the company released a thinly-worded statement in Chinese only, mostly reiterating information that investors already knew. There was no indication of when results would be published or if anything has changed since its April 1 filing to the city’s exchange, where China Huarong shares trade.Reaction in the offshore bond market was negative on Monday, underscoring concerns among international investors that they’re low on China Huarong’s priority list. The bad-debt manager chose to publish the widely anticipated update on an online platform run by China’s interbank and foreign exchange trading system, rather than on Hong Kong’s exchange as would be typical for a listed company. Last week, the company’s offshore unit said it returned to profit in a statement posted on its WeChat account.“Bondholders have no leverage over management,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “Initially we were told that it was a simple auditor delay, in-line with many others companies’ late filings at the time. Then we were comforted that ‘operations normal and liquidity ample’ with the annual report out soon. But we are still waiting.”China Huarong’s 3.75% dollar bond due 2022 fell 3.5 cents on the dollar to 81.9, while the firm’s 4.5% perpetual bond dropped 5.4 cents to 70.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The offhand approach to international investors comes with a cost. Increased uncertainty boosts volatility in the company’s investment-grade debt, making the instruments trade more like stressed bonds. This effectively prevents China Huarong from selling more dollar debt, making it harder for the firm to refinance. The company has some $7 billion in local and offshore bonds maturing this year, including S$600 million ($453 million) and 915 million yuan ($141 million) notes both due April 27, Bloomberg-compiled data show.There’s a broader impact too as investors become more selective toward Chinese firms. While ultra-safe firms like Bank of China Ltd. units and Tencent Holdings Ltd. have raised funds in the offshore bond market this month, only one first-time Chinese dollar-bond issuer has tapped the market. That’s down from a monthly average of about eight deals from debut issuers last year. Spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds rose to nine-month highs in mid-April.The central government may be encouraged by such concerns, provided they don’t turn into panic. President Xi Jinping wants to introduce moral hazard to the nation’s financial markets so that investors punish companies for poor governance, rather than expecting Beijing to bail them out.As for China Huarong -- its most important shareholder is the state, and public disclosures will likely be dictated by officials more focused on ensuring an outcome that doesn’t undermine financial stability. As China’s largest bad loan manager, the company is a key player in the country’s $54 trillion financial industry.Still, given bond and stockholders are likely to bear some of the cost of a successful resolution to China Huarong’s financial issues, greater openness would be welcomed. Because official communication from China Huarong is lacking in frequency and detail, investors have to turn to media reports, where interpreting the news can also be difficult.China’s regulator has asked banks to extend some loans by at least six months, said a Friday REDD report. The central bank is considering taking on some China Huarong assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News last week. Another report from Reorg Research said a debt restructuring for China Huarong International Holdings Ltd. was one option under consideration.While frustrated bondholders can always sell, holders of the Hong Kong shares are stuck in limbo with no resolution in sight.“Stock investors can’t really do anything at the moment,” said Jackson Wong, Amber Hill Capital Ltd. asset management director in Hong Kong. “It’s very hard to price the stock. Doing off-market transactions involves complex valuations and high trading costs -- only very large institutions could choose to do so if the stock remains suspended for a longer time.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Qatar Petroleum Plans $10 Billion Bond Sale for Gas Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Petroleum plans to issue up to $10 billion of bonds as soon as this quarter to fund a massive natural-gas project, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The state producer is inviting banks to arrange what would be its first dollar bonds, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company is seeking between $7 billion and $10 billion of five, 10- and 30-year notes, the person said. That would make it one of the largest corporate deals this year and one of the biggest of any kind from emerging markets.A spokesperson for QP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The money would go toward the North Field expansion, the person said. Through that $29 billion project, Qatar will cement its status as the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas. It aims to raise its annual output capacity more than 50% by 2027 to 126 million tons.The North Field, situated in the Persian Gulf, is the world’s largest gas deposit and shared between Qatar and Iran.Qatar’s government issued a $10 billion bond in April last year and attracted nearly $45 billion of orders. Like the sovereign, QP is rated AA- or its equivalent by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.Reuters earlier reported that QP was planning a bond.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Biden hikes capital gains taxes on millionaires, some new investors see a ‘buying opportunity’

    'I look at something like this as an opportunity to buy and hold,' said one millennial investor who's on the lookout for a stock market sell-off if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • China Huarong Delays 2020 Results Past April Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. said its 2020 earnings results would be delayed past an April 30 deadline, potentially further fraying investors’ nerves after mounting worries over potential defaults by the state-owned bad-debt manager caused a meltdown in its bonds.The company’s auditors need more time to finalize an unspecified transaction before it can publish the results, according to a statement posted on Chinamoney.com, which is run by China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Huarong reiterated that its operations are stable and all lines of business are running normally.The firm, China’s largest distressed-asset manager, missed an earlier March 31 deadline to announce preliminary results, also saying that its auditors needed more time. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 1.China Huarong’s initial delay of the announcement stoked concerns over its financial health and kicked off an almost two-week plunge in its dollar bonds. Three major credit firms, Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, have put the company’s debt rating on review for a potential downgrade.The issuer’s 5.5% dollar bond due 2025 is indicated at 80 cents on the dollar, while the 4.5% perpetual note is indicated at 73 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The Hong Kong stock exchange, where the shares are listed, has a deadline of April 30 for companies to file final 2020 results. Trading in China Huarong’s shares won’t resume until it it provides a financial update. In some extreme cases, Hong Kong’s stock exchange can cancel listings if shares are suspended for a prolonged period.Market worries eased after reports that Huarong made moves to pay off bonds maturing in April. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the company proposed a sweeping overhaul which includes offloading its unprofitable, non-core businesses to revive profitability and avoid the need for a debt restructuring.China’s Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s biggest shareholder, is considering transferring its ownership stake to Central Huijin Investment Ltd., a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this month.Balance SheetChina is also considering a plan that would see the central bank assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.4 billion) of assets from China Huarong to help the company clean up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported last week.Huarong is one of four state-owned entities set up by China in 1999 to help manage bad debt in the country’s banking system. The firm listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015, giving it a market value of more than $15 billion. Its shares last traded at a third of that.Under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing of bad debt. But it has faced challenges since Lai came under investigation in 2018. He was executed earlier this year for bribery after a brief trial, an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime.The company owes bondholders the equivalent of $41.8 billion, with $16.9 billion of that falling due by the end of next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Huarong reported a 92% drop in net income for the first half of 2020 as the value of some assets fell in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Updates with fifth paragraph on bond prices and sixth paragraph with further details of suspension.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Ditches the Dollar in More Than Half of Its Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar share of Russian exports dropped below 50% for the first time on record in the fourth quarter following a multi-year Kremlin campaign to reduce the country’s vulnerability to U.S. assets.Most of the slump in dollar use came from Russia’s trade with China, more than three-quarters of which is now conducted in euros, according to central bank data published on Monday. The common currency’s share in total exports jumped more than 10 percentage points to 36%, the data show.Multiple rounds of sanctions and the constant threat of more to come has pushed Russia to find ways to isolate its economy from U.S. interference. The central bank has also stripped back holdings of Treasuries in its international reserves, loading up on gold and euros instead.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Recovering. What’s Behind Its Latest Move.

    The investment bank is planning to launch an actively managed crypto fund for its private-wealth clients this summer, a cryptocurrencies website reported.

  • I have $1.1M saved for retirement, earn $128K and have $22K in savings. Can I afford my dream car, an $80K Nissan GT-R?

    1. Can I afford my dream car? You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter. Yes, you can afford your dream car.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Have Over 100% Upside on the Horizon

    We're now in the heart of earnings season, and investors are paying close attention as companies report their financial results from the first quarter of 2021. It’s a routine, in some ways, but in others, there has never been an earnings season quite like this. It’s the first one post-pandemic, but perhaps more importantly, the results are coming out during a time of nearly unprecedented government stimulus spending. There’s no real comparison to tell just how the inflows of cash are going to impact the bottom lines. Weighing in from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has put his finger on some of the key points for investors to take cognizance of. First, McCourt notes that the “S&P 500 2021 consensus EPS continues to move higher, almost on a daily basis, and has increased another 2% in the first two weeks of earnings season.” McCourt identifies the correct historical setting to the current conditions: “We normally see forward earnings revisions positive in the first 1-2 years of an economic recovery…” The comparison breaks down, however, as the estimate revisions just keep moving higher. “…analysts/management teams/this strategist, continue to underestimate the positive impact fiscal support (not ‘modelable’ as it’s never been done in this fashion before) is having on corporate earnings,” McCourt added. Bearing this in mind, we wanted to take a closer look at three stocks that have earned Raymond James' stamp of approval. Accompanying a bullish rating, the firm’s analysts believe each could climb over 100% higher in the year ahead. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we got all the details and learned what makes them such compelling plays. Landos Biopharma (LABP) We’ll start with a newcomer to the markets. Landos Biopharma held its IPO just this past February, when it started trading on the NASDAQ. The company is a clinical-stage biopharma firm, with a focus on autoimmune diseases. Landos uses a proprietary computational platform to develop new drug candidates, and has identified seven so far. The lead candidate is BT-11 (omilancor), a new treatment for patients with ulcerative colitis. BT-11 is a small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway, an action designed to limit gastrointestinal impact. In January of this year, Landos reported positive results from BT-11's Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial, with remission rates of 11.5% at week 12 for patients with once-daily oral dosing. Landos plans to expand the omilancor clinical trials, with a Phase 3 study in ulcerative colitis patients and a Phase 2 study in Crohn’s disease patients scheduled for later this year. The company’s other drug candidates are at earlier stages of the development pipeline, but it did have positive results to report from its candidate NX-13, another potential for ulcerative colitis. In a Phase 1 tolerability trial on healthy volunteers, the company reported no adverse results while meeting all primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 1b study is planned for the second half of 2021. Among the fans is Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who sees the value factor in the company’s novel approach. “[New] mechanisms particularly in chronic immune disorders 1) carve out a potentially larger slice of the TAM pie in the leading indication (in this case UC) and 2) open the door to follow-on indications once the new mechanism is validated in one immune disorder. The value proposition for BT-11 in theory is it could be like Otezla (PDE4 inhibitor), which was acquired by Amgen for $11.2B net of tax benefits at 7x prior year (2018) sales of $1.6B,” Seedhouse opined. Looking ahead, to the longer term, Seedhouse believes that Landos has charted a profitable path. "Mild UC patients comprise >50% of patients with active disease. The vast majority drugs approved or in development for UC over the last 20 years target the highly competitive (but smaller) 'moderate to severe' patient market, while the larger 'mild to moderate' population remains largely untapped outside of 5-ASAs and corticosteroids. Substantial efficacy and safety in 5-ASA refractory mild to moderate patients will help BT-11 reach our estimated unadjusted peak sales of ~$1B," the analyst added. In line with these comments, Seedhouse rates LABP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target suggests room for an impressive 219% upside in the coming year. (To watch Seedhouse’s track record, click here) Landos Biopharma has caught the analysts' attention in its short time as a public company, and already has 4 reviews on record. These break down to 3 Buys and 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are priced at $10.18, and their $25.50 average price target implies an upside of 146%. (See LABP stock analysis on TipRanks) Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Haemonetics Corporation is major player in the blood business. It produces a full range of blood collection and separation products, along with the software to run the machines and service agreements to maintain them. The US market for blood products has hit $10.5 billion last year, and its largest segment, plasma products and blood components, makes up some 80% of that market. Haemonetics’ product line is designed to meet the needs of that segment. HAE shares showed steady growth from last August through this February – a sustained period of 85% share appreciate. Earlier this month, however, HAE dropped 35%, to its lowest level in over three years, on news that CSL Pharma had declared intent not to renew its supply agreement with Haemonetics. The agreement, for supply and use of the PCS2 plasma collection system, provided Haemonetics with $117 million in revenue – or nearly 12% of the company’s total top line. In addition to the lost revenue, Haemonetics will have to swallow an additional $32 million in one-time losses related to the cancellation. The current supply agreement expires in June of next year. Analyst Lawrence Keusch, watching Haemonetics for Raymond James, saw fit to maintain his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, even after the CSL announcement. “We concede that Haemonetics has turned into a 'show me' story as it will be important for investors to understand the evolution of the corporate strategy in light of the loss of the CSL contract… we believe that Haemonetics can mitigate the estimated $0.85 impact to earnings from the contract loss (the company has ~14 months to right-size the organization) and move toward additional market share gains. We anticipate that it will take some time to gain visibility on a renewed course of growth,” Keusch noted. Keusch is willing to give HAE the time it needs to recover and return to a growth trajectory, and his $155 price target shows the extent of his confidence – a 128% upside for the stock over the next 12 months. (To watch Keusch’s track record, click here) Overall, Haemonetics shows a 5 to 2 breakdown in Buy versus Hold recommendations from the Wall Street analysts, giving HAE shares a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a $122 average price target, suggesting ~79% upside from the current trading price of $67.96. (See HAE stock analysis on TipRanks) Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Let’s shift gears, and look at the solar technology sector. Maxeon manufactures and sells solar panels world-wide, under the SunPower brand outside the US and in its own name inside the States. The company spun off of SunPower last summer, when the parent company split off its manufacturing business. Maxeon, the spin off company, is a solar panel maker, with a product line worth $1.2 billion in annual revenue, more than 900 patents in the solar industry, and over 1,100 sales and installation partners operating in over 100 countries. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the last one reported, Maxeon showed a solid sequential revenue gain, from $207 million to $246 million, an 18% gain. Earnings, which had been deeply negative in Q3 – at a $2.73 per share loss – were positive in Q4, when EPS came in at 11 cents. Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is impressed by the company’s overall position in the market, and sees positives outweighing negatives. “This is a commodity story, with a near-term margin structure that is weighed down by legacy polysilicon supply. We are fans of the company's above-average exposure to the European market, soon to be bolstered by the European Climate Law; as well as its joint venture participation in China, whose already world-leading PV newbuilds may get a further boost from the newly launched carbon trading program,” Molchanov wrote. To this end, Molchanov rates MAXN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $45 price target indicating room for 127% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here) MAXN shares have managed to slip under the radar so far, and have only garnered 2 recent reviews; Buy and Hold. The shares are priced at $19.86, with a $34 average target that indicates room for ~71% growth by year’s end. (See MAXN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • It's not too late to demand a COVID 'stimulus check' from your auto insurer

    But some insurers are already raising premiums, suggesting time may be running out.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.

  • Polygon Jumps in Crypto Market Rebound, as Ether Congestion Drives Adoption for Rivals

    Polygon has seen a 10x rise in the number of transactions since the start of the year.

  • New proposal to lower Medicare age to 50 could be a lifeline to millions

    Research shows many Americans nearing retirement worry about retaining health coverage.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Crop Prices Soar to 8-Year High, Renewing Food Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A crop rally in the U.S. is threatening to make essential food commodities dramatically more expensive, and the costs could soon spill over onto grocery store shelves.Wheat, corn and soybeans, the backbone of much of the world’s diet, are all surging to the highest since 2013 after gains last week had some analysts warning that a speculative bubble was forming.Bad crop weather in key-producing countries is a major culprit. Dryness in the U.S., Canada and France is hurting wheat plants, as well as corn in Brazil. Rain in Argentina is derailing the soy harvest. Add to that the fears of drought coming to the American Farm Belt this summer.Meanwhile, China is gobbling up the world’s grain supplies, on track to take in its biggest haul of corn imports ever as it expands its massive hog herd. Rumors are swirling that the Asian nation is working on 1 million metric tons of new corn purchases, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.“The agriculture sector looks very appealing right now and the money is chasing it,” Suderman said.The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week.The higher prices are also helping to drive even broader gains across the commodities complex, with metals such as palladium and copper rallying on a comeback in industrial operations around the world.Wheat climbed as much as 4.7% to $7.46 a bushel, the priciest since February 2013. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders.Corn rose by the 25-cent exchange limit to as high as $6.575 a bushel, the highest since May 20, 2013. Soybeans increased as much as 1.9% to $15.44 a bushel, the highest since June 5, 2013.Soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week through April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.