UNCF to host second National Virtual Walk for Education, supporting both HBCUs and Students

Registration now open to all nationwide for exciting digital fundraising event

Washington, D.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a recent trend of safety and social distancing during a pandemic while raising money for a great cause, the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) National Virtual Walk for Education® will stream live and on-demand Saturday, Sept. 18. Viewers are invited to walk, run, bike and/or dance along with the digital program to help raise funds for students of color across the United States who are trying to get to and through college. This event has temporarily replaced the annual in-person walk events that many of the UNCF local offices conduct each spring, summer and fall, taking what’s typically been a market-by-market approach on to a fully nationwide program.

The UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® raises funds to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students they serve through the help of individuals, corporations and other group donors. While the country continues to practice social distancing, the event will engage participants in activities to walk, run, cycle and dance safely—all the while having fun and still raising money for UNCF. The show will feature celebrity appearances and performances, culminating with a performance by DJ MC Lyte. The Walk program will begin streaming live online at 11 a.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT/11 a.m. PDT on Sept. 18, and on demand immediately following the premiere until Sept. 30.

“During our 77 years and despite heavy odds, UNCF has continued to move the needle for HBCUs and students of colors, fueling their progress,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “Throughout the last year, we have seen an enormity of racial division and strife, which has been compounded for our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to find ourselves at a crossroads where the need of our students and the demand on our member HBCUs is larger than ever before. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again—we are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students. Donations are urgently needed to ensure our next generation of American doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—pandemic frontliners—can get to college, succeed and graduate. We invite everyone to register and join our National Virtual Walk for Education to help ensure better futures for us all.”

Current national sponsors of the UNCF National Virtual Walk for Education® are Wellington Management, Bayer and Arch. The digital fundraiser will also honor local supporters and highlight UNCF students. Participants will be able to engage in an interactive experience including up-beat music to dance to all in honor of supporting HBCUs and their students. To register for the event, please go to UNCF.org/NationalWalk. Also follow the event on social media @UNCF #LACEUP4UNCF #UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org



