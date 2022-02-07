UNCF Inviting All HBCU Alumni, Students to Attend Two-Day Virtual Leadership Summit

Stay-connected programs designed to enhance skills for post-academic life and career opportunities

Washington, D.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Alumni Council (NAC) of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is concluding its 75th-anniversary celebration with a two-day virtual leadership summit on Feb. 11-12, providing networking, motivational and educational opportunities for alumni, pre-alumni, UNCF staff, member institutions and current and potential supporters of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

This virtual summit will provide opportunities to connect hundreds of students, faculty, alumni and HBCU leaders through live, on-demand and self-paced interactive events. Registration is free.

“Having to navigate in this uncharted virtual territory has been an experience as our world deals with the many changing layers of every passing day. We are excited to present this virtual platform to enhance everyone’s skills further,” said Anthony H. Brown, president, National Alumni Council/UNCF, and alumnus of UNCF-member Bethune-Cookman University.

“This two-day summit is an opportunity for students, alumni, advisors and UNCF staff to engage in deliberate and defined professional development and leadership workshops. It will serve as an opportunity to get acquainted with decision-makers and engage students on the path to leadership,” said Brown.

Sponsors of the NAC virtual summit are AlixPartners, Bank of America, Cox Enterprises, Equitable, FedEx, Goldman Sachs, The Herschel Supply Co. Brand, Procter & Gamble and Wells Fargo.

The NAC is also partnering with UNCF’s Empower Me Tour to conduct the virtual summit. The Empower Me Tour, a free conference, offers college students and recent alumni an opportunity to engage with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies through career fairs and interactive workshops on various topics, including financial literacy, entrepreneurship, interviewing skills, securing internships and job opportunities.

Highlights of the two-day virtual summit will be the crowning of Miss National UNCF 2022 during a live broadcast on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET, Friday and Saturday Night “Live” events featuring prizes and scholarships. Visit www.UNCF.org/alumni for free registration.

The NAC is a UNCF-sponsored, direct service organization of HBCU graduates, current students of the 37-member HBCUs supported by UNCF, and individuals and institutions who support the advancement of Black higher education. It was founded in 1946 by Fisk University alumnus James E. Stamps. Its mission is to support, promote, influence and strengthen HBCUs.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

