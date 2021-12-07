'Uncharted 4' and 'Lost Legacy' remasters hit PS5 on January 28th

You won't have to wait too much longer to play (or replay) the last two Uncharted games on your PlayStation 5. Naughty Dog and Sony have confirmed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available for PS5 on January 28th for $50, or $10 if you've bought the PS4 versions of either included game. The companies have also revealed just what audiovisual upgrades you can expect. These aren't complete overhauls (they're both mid-cycle PS4 releases, after all), but they might be worthwhile if you missed out on Uncharted 4 or Lost Legacy, or just want to make the most of a new TV.

As with some PS5 titles, you can prioritize the graphics for either resolution or speed. A "Fidelity Mode" jumps to native 4K while preserving a target frame rate of 30FPS. You can alternately use a "Performance Mode" if 60FPS matters more than crisp graphics, and there's even a "Performance+" option that caps the resolution at 1080p in return for an extra-smooth 120FPS.

Both games promise "near instant" load times thanks to the PS5's SSD, and Naughty Dog is taking advantage of improved DualSense haptic feedback as well as spatial audio for built-in TV speakers and headphones. It should be a more immersive experience, then, even if you can't justify an elaborate audio setup.

You'll have to be patient if you're jonesing for the PC version. You can add the Uncharted bundle to your wish lists on the Epic Games Store and Steam, but the developers haven't narrowed down the release date beyond a generic "2022." The system requirements aren't yet available, either. While that's not surprising given the extra challenges of porting a PS4 game to PCs, it could leave you waiting a bit longer than you might like.